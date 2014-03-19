Japan says it's working to isolate, analyse new coronavirus variant

Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday.

CES goes virtual amid pandemic (NHK) One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas.

New variant of coronavirus detected in Japan (NHK) Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.

Japan's Fugaku supercomputer is tackling some of the world's biggest problems (Japan Times) Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals.

Japan hospitals slammed after underestimating third COVID wave (Nikkei) Hospitals in areas of Japan hit hard by a resurgent coronavirus outbreak are struggling to accommodate patients, despite far lower case numbers and more beds than in Europe or the U.S. A failure to adjust excessively rosy assumptions as facts on the ground changed is partly responsible for the situation.

Japan's plan to go carbon neutral (Reuters) Japan laid out a ‘green growth strategy’ that includes a goal to replace new gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050

Experts: Tokyo's medical system in critical phase (NHK) Experts warn that Tokyo's medical system is under severe strain and is entering a critical stage due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital.

Volcanic eruption on Suwanosejima, Kagoshima Pref. (NHK) The Japan Meteorological Agency says a volcanic eruption occurred on Suwanosejima Island in the southwestern prefecture of Kagoshima at around 2:48 a.m. on Monday.