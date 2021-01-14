The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 1,502 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Thursday.

The daily tally in Tokyo has exceeded 1,000 for two days in a row.

This is Tokyo's second highest figure for a Thursday. A record daily tally of 2,447 infections was reported last Thursday.

The number of people who have tested positive in Tokyo now stands at 80,068.

東京都が14日に確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は1502人でした。都内の感染者は8万人を超えました。 感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から90代の1502人です。 年代別にみると20代が最も多い379人、次いで30代が293人、40代が214人、50代が207人でした。 重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は202人でした。 重症の患者は13日から6人減って135人となりました。 これで都の感染者は8万人を超え、8万69人となりました。