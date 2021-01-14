The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 1,502 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Thursday.
The daily tally in Tokyo has exceeded 1,000 for two days in a row.
This is Tokyo's second highest figure for a Thursday. A record daily tally of 2,447 infections was reported last Thursday.
The number of people who have tested positive in Tokyo now stands at 80,068.
東京都が14日に確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は1502人でした。都内の感染者は8万人を超えました。
感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から90代の1502人です。
年代別にみると20代が最も多い379人、次いで30代が293人、40代が214人、50代が207人でした。
重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は202人でした。
重症の患者は13日から6人減って135人となりました。
これで都の感染者は8万人を超え、8万69人となりました。
Jan 14
The Japanese government is stepping up coronavirus countermeasures for people entering the country.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has declared a state of emergency for seven more prefectures, to curb the spread of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Tokyo's benchmark stock index continued its rise on Thursday, buoyed by better-than-expected figures for machinery orders across Japan. The gains propelled the Nikkei Average to a fresh 30-year high.
(NHK)
Jan 14
A 30-year-old man in custody for allegedly drugging and raping two women last year has been accused in a third case, police have revealed, reports TV Asahi. (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 14
A 24-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 46-year-old police officer in a koban (police box) and shooting to death a 68-year-old school security guard with the officer’s gun in 2018 went on trial in Toyama City on Thursday,
(Japan Today)
Jan 14
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government confirmed 1,502 new cases of the coronavirus in the Japanese capital on Thursday.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Domestic violence cases in Japan hit a record high of over 130,000 in fiscal 2020, with people more stressed and worried about life as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to spend more time at home, according to a government survey released Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
Following moves by its rivals, KDDI Corp. said Wednesday it will roll out new cut-price smartphone plans, further intensifying competition among mobile phone carriers under intense pressure from the government. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
Panasonic aims to make cobalt-free batteries available for Tesla's electric vehicles in two to three years, as the Japanese electronics manufacturer tries to keep pace with the U.S. automaker's ambitious mission to bring EVs into the mainstream quickly. (Nikkei)
Jan 14
Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 14
More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally drink alcohol, smoke and get married without parental approval. (WION)
Jan 14
Japan’s currency in circulation and bank deposits rose at a record pace in December, data showed on Wednesday, as a resurgence in coronavirus infections prompted companies and households to continue hoarding cash rather than spending it.
(Reuters)
Jan 14
Elon Musk’s tweets have been known to drive big stock moves in everything from his own giant automaker Tesla Inc. to a tiny medical device firm that shared the name of his preferred messaging app. (Bloomberg)
Jan 14
The number of Muslims living in Japan has more than doubled in the past decade, according to statistics. (Islam Channel)
Jan 13
The Japanese government plans to suspend the entry of all foreigners as the coronavirus continues to spread around the world.
(NHK)
Jan 13
Tokyo reported 1,433 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as Japan’s cumulative total of coronavirus cases topped 300,000.
(Japan Times)
Jan 13
Chiba prefectural police have arrested a 39-year-old unemployed man on suspicion of killing his mother and elder sister at his parents' home in Nagareyama City on Dec 31.
(Japan Today)
Jan 13
Tokyo's benchmark stock index continues to be on a tear, hitting a 30 year-record high again on Wednesday. Semiconductor-related shares continued to climb as investors bet they'll be well-placed to weather the pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 13
Some Japanese celebrated Coming of Age Day on January 11 amid a record Covid-19 surge. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 13
The Japanese government is considering giving greater legal authority to prefectural governors in an effort to respond to the spread of the coronavirus more effectively.
(NHK)