A 24-year-old man accused of fatally stabbing a 46-year-old police officer in a koban (police box) and shooting to death a 68-year-old school security guard with the officer’s gun in 2018 went on trial in Toyama City on Thursday,

In the opening session of his trial at the Toyama District Court, Keita Shimazu, a former Ground Self-Defense Forces member who quit in 2017, remained silent while the indictment was read, Sankei Shimbun reported. He was in a wheelchair, paralyzed from the waist down after being shot by a police officer while resisting arrest.

According to the indictment, Shimazu fatally stabbed police officer Kenichi Inaizumi on June 26, 2018, in the police box. Inaizumi was stabbed more than 12 times in the stomach and chest. Shimazu took Inaizumi’s handgun and walked to a nearby elementary school where he shot and killed Shinichi Nakamura, a security guard. He had three knives on him at the time besides the one he used to stab Inaizumi. That knife was left in the koban.

Shimazu's lawyer said that he had a growing hatred of police ever since they visited his home to investigate complaints he had been abusive toward his parents.

富山市の交番で警察官が殺害されて拳銃が奪われて別の場所で警備員が射殺された事件の初公判で、被告の男は起訴内容を黙秘しました。 元自衛官の島津慧大被告（24）は2018年6月、富山市の交番で稲泉健一警部補（当時46）をナイフで殺害し、奪った拳銃で近くの小学校にいた警備員・中村信一さん（当時68）を射殺したなどの罪に問われています。 今月14日の初公判で、島津被告は起訴内容について黙秘しました。 弁護側は拳銃を奪おうと考えたのは殺人後で、強盗殺人罪は成立しないと主張しました。 これに対し、検察側は強盗殺人罪の成立を主張したうえで「自分が敵だと思っている社会を守る警察官に勝つことで力を誇示しようと考えた」と指摘しました。