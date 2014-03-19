Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old who is suspected of carrying out more than one dozen purse-snatching incidents in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System.
Last September, Eiji Murakami allegedly used a motorbike to approach a woman, 64, on a footpath in the Umeda area of Kita Ward and steal her bag containing about 60,000 yen in cash as he passed her.
“I don’t know because I don’t remember [the matter],” Murakami told police in denying the allegations.
Police are aware of 20 similar cases of a person using a motorbike to steal bags in the city last year.
Based on security camera footage, Murakami, who lives in Ikuno Ward, was likely behind those cases, police said.
大阪市内で、女性に原付バイクで近付き、現金の入ったカバンを奪ったとして４２歳の男が逮捕されました。市内では、よく似たバイクによるひったくりが相次いでいて、警察が関連を調べています。
窃盗の疑いで逮捕されたのは大阪市生野区の自営業・村上栄二容疑者（４２）です。警察によりますと、村上容疑者は去年９月、大阪・梅田の歩道を歩いていた６２歳の女性に原付バイクで近付き、すれ違いざまに現金約６万円などが入ったカバンを奪った疑いが持たれています。
調べに対して村上容疑者は「身に覚えがないことなのでわかりません」と容疑を否認しているということです。
大阪市内では去年、よく似た原付バイクによるひったくりが約２０件起きていて、警察は村上容疑者の犯行の可能性が高いとみて関連を調べています。
