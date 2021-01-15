Japan confirmed 7,085 new cases of coronavirus infection as of 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
That brings the total number of infections in the country to 318,437.
Health officials reported 57 deaths. The overall death toll has now risen to 4,412.
Jan 16
The operator of a number of izakaya pub chains in Japan says it is closing down about 20 percent of its outlets in Tokyo. It hopes to mitigate the impact of shorter business hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Japan confirmed 7,085 new cases of coronavirus infection as of 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
(NHK)
Jan 16
The Japanese government declared a second state of emergency following a surge in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Jan 7. (Japan Today)
Jan 16
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to conduct PCR tests on all suspects upon arrest, regardless of whether they show COVID-19 symptoms or not. The move comes after multiple detainees were confirmed to be infected.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Tokyo prosecutors on Friday indicted former agriculture minister Yoshikawa Takamori on a charge of receiving bribes from a major egg producer while in office.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Rising coronavirus cases are leading Central Japan Railway to take the unprecedented step of requiring thousands of employees to go on paid leave as passenger numbers drop sharply.
(NHK)
Jan 16
A survey has found that university seniors in Japan are having trouble getting jobs, due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will ask an advisory panel to consider law revisions to secure expenses for child support after divorce. (Japan Times)
Jan 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old woman who allegedly posed as the sister of enka singer Miyako Otsuki in swindling a female acquaintance, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
The government's new program to provide one-off cash benefits of up to Y400,000 to pandemic-affected small companies will cover not only suppliers for eating and drinking facilities but also ryokan Japanese-style inns and taxi operators, the industry ministry has said. (Japan Times)
Jan 15
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old who is suspected of carrying out more than one dozen purse-snatching incidents in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System.
(tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
Japanese experts are warning the current wave of coronavirus infections is putting increasing strain on the medical system in the capital.
(NHK)
Jan 15
An expert warns that Tokyo has been experiencing an unprecedentedly rapid increase in new cases of the coronavirus and explosive growth could occur.
(NHK)
Jan 15
Toyota will pay $180 million to settle U.S. government allegations that it failed to report and fix pollution control defects in its vehicles for a decade.
(Japan Todayj)
Jan 15
Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. (yahoo.com)
Jan 15
An artist won a damages suit Thursday over a claim that a merchants’ association in western Japan copied one of his artworks featuring a telephone booth filled with water and goldfish. (Japan Times)
Jan 15
Japan’s wholesale prices fell 2.0% in December from a year earlier on sliding fuel costs, data showed on Thursday, a sign that the hit to demand from the coronavirus pandemic is weighing on the world’s third-largest economy. (Reuters)
Jan 15
Japan's government has told sports bodies it will temporarily suspend the current entry exemptions that allow foreign athletes to enter Japan in order to train and compete ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 15
Fast Retailing Co.’s lineup of functional and casual attire continued to lure value-conscious shoppers whose preferences are changing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, helping to push the Uniqlo operator’s first-quarter earnings close to an all-time high. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
The Japanese government is stepping up coronavirus countermeasures for people entering the country.
(NHK)