Ex-farm minister indicted on bribery charge
NHK -- Jan 16
Tokyo prosecutors on Friday indicted former agriculture minister Yoshikawa Takamori on a charge of receiving bribes from a major egg producer while in office.

Prosecutors say Yoshikawa received a total of 5 million yen, or about 48,000 dollars, on three occasions between November 2018 and August 2019.

A former head of Hiroshima-based Akita Foods, Akita Yoshiki, has been charged with paying the bribe.

Akita reportedly asked that the agriculture ministry oppose draft standards for poultry breeding drawn up by an international organization, and that Yoshikawa help the poultry industry get support from a government-owned financial institution.

Neither Yoshikawa nor Akita has been detained. Prosecutors apparently assumed that Yoshikawa does not pose a flight risk, because the 70-year-old former lawmaker has been hospitalized for heart surgery.

Sources say Yoshikawa has admitted to receiving the cash, but told prosecutors that he thought the money was aimed at congratulating him for his Cabinet appointment or supporting his political activities.

The former head of Akita Foods has also been charged over the company's purchase of tickets for fundraising parties held by Yoshikawa's political organization.

The 87-year-old former head is suspected of falsely using the names of employees to buy the tickets, in violation of the political funds control law.

吉川元農水大臣が鶏卵業大手「アキタフーズ」の元代表から現金500万円を受けとったとして在宅起訴されたことを受け、菅総理大臣は「大変、残念だ」と述べました。 　菅総理大臣：「この度、吉川元農水大臣の在宅起訴については大変に残念であります」 　そのうえで、4月の衆議院の補欠選挙で自民党が候補者の擁立を断念した理由については「有権者の信頼回復を優先しようとした」と強調しました。 　一方、農林水産省は第三者による検証委員会を近く設置することを決めました。 　吉川元農水大臣の在任期間中を対象に養鶏、鶏卵行政の公正性について検証する方針です。 　農水省は「委員の人選が固まり次第、速やかに調査を開始し、結果を公表したい」としています。
News sources: NHK, ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 16
Ex-farm minister indicted on bribery charge
Tokyo prosecutors on Friday indicted former agriculture minister Yoshikawa Takamori on a charge of receiving bribes from a major egg producer while in office. (NHK)
Jan 15
Japan's new COVID-19 aid to cover inn, taxi operators
The government's new program to provide one-off cash benefits of up to Y400,000 to pandemic-affected small companies will cover not only suppliers for eating and drinking facilities but also ryokan Japanese-style inns and taxi operators, the industry ministry has said. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
Suga declares state of emergency for 7 more prefs.
Japan's Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has declared a state of emergency for seven more prefectures, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jan 13
Govt. mulls coronavirus 'preventive measures'
The Japanese government is considering giving greater legal authority to prefectural governors in an effort to respond to the spread of the coronavirus more effectively. (NHK)
Jan 12
Suga says Japan will expand coronavirus emergency to Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said Tuesday the government will expand a state of emergency declared over the coronavirus pandemic to Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures. (Japan Times)
Jan 10
South Korea court orders Japan to compensate former sex slaves
A South Korean court ordered Japan on Friday to compensate 12 women who were forced to work as sex slaves in wartime Japanese brothels, in a ruling that could rekindle diplomatic and history feuds between the two countries. (aljazeera.com)
Jan 09
U.S. Army Japan administers Moderna Vaccine to troops stationed in Japan
U.S. Army Medical Department Activity-Japan medical personnel administered the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at Camp Zama, Japan Ja. 6, 2021. (Defense Flash News)
Jan 09
Osaka and Kyoto call for COVID-19 state of emergency
The governors of the greater Osaka area will urge Japan's national government to expand its coronavirus state of emergency to include their prefectures, as the localities set daily records for the spread of infections. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
Japan's PM declares state of emergency in Tokyo amid Covid crisis
Japan’s prime minister, Yoshihide Suga, has declared a state of emergency in the greater Tokyo area after a record number of coronavirus cases were reported in the capital and across the country. (theguardian.com)
Jan 06
Japan to begin mass production of new ASM-3A supersonic anti-ship missile
The Japanese Ministry of Defense (MoD) has announced plans to begin mass production of an extended-range version of the domestically developed ASM-3 supersonic, air-launched, anti-ship missile (ASM). (janes.com)
Jan 05
Suga planning state of emergency for Tokyo area
Japan's government is planning to issue a state of emergency for a second time to contain rising coronavirus cases in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures. (NHK)
Jan 05
Gov't eyes declaring state of emergency on Thursday for about a month
Japan plans to declare a state of emergency in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures this week, possibly on Thursday at the earliest, and lasting for about one month to curb its largest-yet surge of coronavirus cases, government officials said Monday. (Japan Today)
Jan 03
Japanese government doubts effectiveness of any emergency declaration
Although Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike and her counterparts of three neighboring prefectures have requested an emergency declaration by the state over the coronavirus epidemic, the central government remains skeptical about whether a declaration would effectively curb the spread of the contagion. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
In New Year's address, Suga vows to contain virus and hold Olympics
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Friday said the government will do everything in its power to bring the novel coronavirus under control and pledged to push forward with preparations for this summer's Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics. (Japan Times)
Jan 01
Japan-U.K. post-Brexit trade deal takes effect
A post-Brexit trade deal between Japan and the United Kingdom came into force Friday, ensuring business continuity and strengthening the bilateral relationship as London seeks to join the larger Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade agreement. (Kyodo)
Dec 30
Tokyo governor warns of explosion in COVID-19 cases
Tokyo's coronavirus outbreak is severe and could explode in the coming days just as Japan begins its New Year's holiday period, in which millions of people usually move around the country, the city's governor said on Wednesday. (Japan Today)
Dec 29
Honeymoon over as Suga faces make-or-break moment on virus
A fresh ban on foreign visitors announced less than a week before New Year's Day was a telling sign of the high pressure Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga faces as he grapples with a deeply unhappy public that has sent his approval ratings tanking. (Nikkei)
Dec 29
Ex-transport minister Hata dies of coronavirus
Japan's former transport minister Hata Yuichiro, who died on Sunday at the age of 53, has become the first incumbent lawmaker in the country to die of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Dec 27
LDP lawmaker flouts coronavirus guidelines, attends drinking party with 30 people
A Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker attended a drinking party Friday with about 30 people in Toyama, his office said Saturday, despite authorities’ warnings to refrain from dining in large groups to prevent the further spread of the coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Dec 26
Japan faces challenges in going carbon-neutral
The Japanese government faces both technical and policy challenges in reaching the goals it has set to achieve net-zero emission of greenhouse gases by 2050. (NHK)