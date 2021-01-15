The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to conduct PCR tests on all suspects upon arrest, regardless of whether they show COVID-19 symptoms or not. The move comes after multiple detainees were confirmed to be infected.

Seventeen detainees tested positive last month at a police station in Shinjuku. A total of 38 detainees tested positive across Tokyo.

Previously, only those showing symptoms were tested. In the future, saliva samples will be taken from everyone who is arrested. The samples will be analyzed at police facilities.

If a detainee tests positive, the police will contact a medical institution and move the person to a detention center for the infected. If necessary, the individual will receive treatment at a hospital.