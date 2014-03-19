The Japanese government declared a second state of emergency following a surge in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Jan 7.

Following prefectural governors' request, the central government extended this emergency declaration to 11 prefectures on Wednesday.

Eating establishments have been asked to close by 8 p.m. and restrict serving alcoholic beverages by 7 p.m. Although the restaurant chain Saizeriya Co has complied with the shortened operating hours, the company’s president, Issei Horino, has ridiculed an additional request from some government officials asking people not to eat out for lunch as well, Fuji TV reported.

Regarding the infection risk of eat out for lunch, Horino adamantly said: “Today, the [officials] were going back and forth about lunch again. They are talking nonsense.”

緊急事態宣言のなかで、政府は、昼間の飲食についても自粛を呼び掛けています。ここに、ファミリーレストラン「サイゼリヤ」の社長がかみ付きました。 緊急事態宣言の発令で、午後8時までの時短営業を要請され、多くの飲食店が苦境に立たされているなか、政府は昼間の飲食についても自粛するよう要請しています。 12日、西村康稔経済再生担当大臣は、「昼間のランチは、皆と一緒に食べてもリスクが低いということではありません。昼間もできる限り、不要不急の外出自粛をお願いしたい」と述べていました。 田村憲久厚生労働大臣も、「昼間お酒を飲んで、騒いでも良いのかというような話があります。良いわけはないわけでありまして」と述べていました。