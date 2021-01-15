The operator of a number of izakaya pub chains in Japan says it is closing down about 20 percent of its outlets in Tokyo. It hopes to mitigate the impact of shorter business hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Monteroza, which operates the Shirokiya, Uotami and other casual dining and drinking places, announced on Friday that it will close 61 of its 337 outlets in the capital.

The company's outlets have been complying with a government request for restaurants and drinking establishments to close by 8 p.m. The request was made when the government declared a state of emergency for the Tokyo area last week.

Monteroza says the shorter business hours mean the establishments are not profitable.

The company also says major operators like itself are not eligible for the grants of 60,000 yen, or about 580 dollars, per day being offered by the Tokyo government to smaller operators that comply with the request.

Big restaurant chains are also expressing concern about the impact of shorter operating hours.

The president of the Saizeriya restaurant chain, Horino Issei, told reporters on Wednesday that major operators employing a large number of workers could face a critical situation. He called on the central government to support them in some way.