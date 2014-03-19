Japan’s new unified university entrance exams started Saturday across the country, with organizers taking anti-coronavirus measures, such as requiring test-takers to wear masks and disinfect their hands, and ensuring that venues are well ventilated.
The exams, which replaced the National Center Test for University Admissions, drew a total of 535,245 applicants and are taking place at 681 venues, according to the National Center for University Entrance Examinations.
A record 866 universities, colleges and junior colleges will use the results in their screening processes, the center said.
Geography, history, civics, Japanese and foreign languages were on a list of exams for Saturday, while science and mathematics tests are to take place on Sunday.
The new exams will also be held on Jan. 30 and 31 for third-year high school students whose studies were interrupted due to the temporary closures of schools last year triggered by the coronavirus outbreak.
At the University of Tokyo’s Hongo campus in Bunkyo Ward on Saturday morning, mask-wearing exam-takers waited in line while keeping about 1 meter apart and proceeded quietly as the gates opened at 8 a.m.
- Japan Times
大学入試センター試験に代わる大学入学共通テストが16日から始まります。コロナ禍のテストでは受験生に様々な配慮がなされています。
今年の共通テストは約53万5000人が16日、17日の第1日程と30日、31日の第2日程に分かれて受験します。
出願者の大半が挑む第1日程は、新型コロナ対策が徹底されるなか、全国の681会場で行われます。
コロナ禍の受験生に配慮して、出願した試験日に体調不良で受けられなくても、医師の診断書なしで2週間後の追試験に申し込めるということです。
共通テストはセンター試験よりも思考力、判断力、表現力が重視された問題となっています。 - ANNnewsCH
Jan 16
The state of emergency in Japan to curb COVID-19 has drawn mixed reactions. Many Japanese are questioning how effective it will be.
(CNA)
Jan 16
Independent watchmaker Masahiro Kikuno makes each of his wristwatches almost entirely by hand, and by himself. In this video, find out how his dedication and passion sustains his craft, and how he hopes to share Japanese culture with the world through his creations. (CNA)
Jan 16
Japan’s new unified university entrance exams started Saturday across the country, with organizers taking anti-coronavirus measures, such as requiring test-takers to wear masks and disinfect their hands, and ensuring that venues are well ventilated.
(Japan Times)
Jan 16
A survey has found that university seniors in Japan are having trouble getting jobs, due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will ask an advisory panel to consider law revisions to secure expenses for child support after divorce. (Japan Times)
Jan 15
Counseling is a varied and interesting career path and is especially rewarding for those that love helping and working with different people. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 14
Domestic violence cases in Japan hit a record high of over 130,000 in fiscal 2020, with people more stressed and worried about life as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to spend more time at home, according to a government survey released Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally drink alcohol, smoke and get married without parental approval. (WION)
Jan 14
With a workforce consisting of more than 18 million people, the healthcare sector is a major employer in the U.S. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 11
Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.
(Japan Times)
Jan 07
From cooking to playing instruments, education businesses are cashing in on growing demand for online study as the pandemic dictates that people spend more time at home. (Nikkei)
Jan 07
Former drug addicts and alcoholics cast aside by society find refuge in a nursing care facility run by a man who walked the same path. (NHK)
Jan 06
Could COVID-19 level the playing field for women workers in Japan and South Korea, countries known for a rigid corporate culture? (eco-business.com)
Jan 06
When you’re trying to lead your happiest and healthiest life, one great path to self-fulfillment and reward will always be the act of giving back. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 05
Japan's health ministry has asked nursing colleges across the country to send students and staff with nursing licenses to hospitals.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Japan's education ministry is planning to introduce school classes designed to teach children how to prevent sex crimes.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Koi or more specifically jinli or nishikigoi, are colored varieties of the Amur carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. (Happy Koi)
Dec 30
An apparent surge in unintended pregnancies since April as the COVID-19 pandemic forces people to spend more time at home has prompted the health ministry to launch a nationwide study in order to come up with more effective policies to support women. (Japan Times)
Dec 29
Princess Kako, the niece of Japanese Emperor Naruhito, turned 26 on Tuesday, while spending much of her recent time at her residence in Tokyo and performing her duties online amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, according to the Imperial Household Agency. (Kyodo)