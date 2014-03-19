Police in Wakayama City have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the trademark law by selling counterfeit keychains by French luxury brand Chanel.

Emi Goto, who was arrested on Thursday, is accused of selling a keychain with a fake Chanel logo on Nov 29, 2020, Sankei Shimbun reported. Goto brought the fake merchandise to sell at a flea market in Wakayama Castle’s Sunanomaru Square.

Although the keychain was priced at 400 yen, Goto’s use of the double “C” logo infringed upon Chanel's intellectual property rights.

A police officer on patrol posed as a customer and purchased the item. Upon inspection, the keychain was found to be counterfeit.