Independent watchmaker Masahiro Kikuno makes each of his wristwatches almost entirely by hand, and by himself. In this video, find out how his dedication and passion sustains his craft, and how he hopes to share Japanese culture with the world through his creations.

Domestic violence cases in Japan hit record high in fiscal 2020 (Japan Times) Domestic violence cases in Japan hit a record high of over 130,000 in fiscal 2020, with people more stressed and worried about life as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to spend more time at home, according to a government survey released Tuesday.

Test-takers on alert as Japan university exam to go ahead amid virus surge (Japan Times) Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.

Info on school jobs in Japan to be opened to companies (Japan Times) The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.

Care facility for former addicts (NHK) Former drug addicts and alcoholics cast aside by society find refuge in a nursing care facility run by a man who walked the same path.

Japan sees unintended pregnancies soar during pandemic (Japan Times) An apparent surge in unintended pregnancies since April as the COVID-19 pandemic forces people to spend more time at home has prompted the health ministry to launch a nationwide study in order to come up with more effective policies to support women.