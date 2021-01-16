The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has confirmed 1,809 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday in the Japanese capital.
The figure is the second highest for a Saturday, following 2,268 cases reported on January 9.
The total number of people who have tested positive in Tokyo now stands at 83,878.
- NHK
東京都が16日に確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は1809人でした。重症の患者は136人となっています。
感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から100歳以上の1809人で、年代別に見ると20代が最も多い379人、次いで30代が302人、40代が294人、50代が268人でした。
重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は合わせて318人でした。
重症の患者は15日から3人増えて136人となりました。
また、厚生労働省によりますと、全国の重症者は16日午前0時時点で965人でした。
前の日より31人増え、13日連続で過去最多を更新しました。 - ANNnewsCH
Jan 16
Jan 16
A Sapporo court on Friday ruled as unconstitutional the now-defunct eugenics protection law that mandated the government stop people with disabilities from having children, but it rejected a claim for damages sought by a man in Sapporo. (Japan Times)
Jan 16
Japan's winter resorts are on a slippery financial slope as rising COVID-19 infections deter skiers and snowboarders. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
Japanese electronic parts manufacturers are making big investments to scale up output of components for electrified vehicles, seeking to establish a place in the coalescing supply chains for the rapidly growing field. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 16
Jan 16
Jan 16
The state of emergency in Japan to curb COVID-19 has drawn mixed reactions. Many Japanese are questioning how effective it will be.
(CNA)
Jan 16
Jan 16
Jan 16
Police in Wakayama City have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the trademark law by selling counterfeit keychains by French luxury brand Chanel.
(Japan Today)
Jan 16
Japan’s new unified university entrance exams started Saturday across the country, with organizers taking anti-coronavirus measures, such as requiring test-takers to wear masks and disinfect their hands, and ensuring that venues are well ventilated.
(Japan Times)
Jan 16
The operator of a number of izakaya pub chains in Japan says it is closing down about 20 percent of its outlets in Tokyo. It hopes to mitigate the impact of shorter business hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Japan confirmed 7,085 new cases of coronavirus infection as of 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
(NHK)
Jan 16
The Japanese government declared a second state of emergency following a surge in coronavirus cases in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures on Jan 7. (Japan Today)
Jan 16
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to conduct PCR tests on all suspects upon arrest, regardless of whether they show COVID-19 symptoms or not. The move comes after multiple detainees were confirmed to be infected.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Tokyo prosecutors on Friday indicted former agriculture minister Yoshikawa Takamori on a charge of receiving bribes from a major egg producer while in office.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Rising coronavirus cases are leading Central Japan Railway to take the unprecedented step of requiring thousands of employees to go on paid leave as passenger numbers drop sharply.
(NHK)
Jan 16
A survey has found that university seniors in Japan are having trouble getting jobs, due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will ask an advisory panel to consider law revisions to secure expenses for child support after divorce. (Japan Times)