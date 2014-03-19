Suicide rates in Japan have jumped in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly among women and children, even though they fell in the first wave when the government offered generous handouts to people, a survey found.
The July-October suicide rate rose 16% from the same period a year earlier, a stark reversal of the February-June decline of 14%, according to the study by researchers at Hong Kong University and Tokyo Metropolitan Institute of Gerontology.
“Unlike normal economic circumstances, this pandemic disproportionately affects the psychological health of children, adolescents and females (especially housewives),” the authors wrote in the study published on Friday in the journal Nature Human Behaviour.
The early decline in suicides was affected by such factors as government subsidies, reduced working hours and school closure, the study found.
But the decline reversed – with the suicide rate rising 37% for women, about five times the increase among men – as the prolonged pandemic hurt industries where women predominate, increasing the burden on working mothers, while domestic violence increased, the report said.
The study, based on health ministry data from November 2016 to October 2020, found the child suicide rate rose 49% in the second wave, corresponding to the period after a nationwide school closure.
- theguardian.com
Jan 17
Suicide rates in Japan have jumped in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly among women and children, even though they fell in the first wave when the government offered generous handouts to people, a survey found. (theguardian.com)
Jan 17
This is a story of a Japanese family at the end and beginning of the year. (Kimono Mom)
Jan 16
The state of emergency in Japan to curb COVID-19 has drawn mixed reactions. Many Japanese are questioning how effective it will be.
(CNA)
Jan 16
Independent watchmaker Masahiro Kikuno makes each of his wristwatches almost entirely by hand, and by himself. In this video, find out how his dedication and passion sustains his craft, and how he hopes to share Japanese culture with the world through his creations. (CNA)
Jan 16
Japan’s new unified university entrance exams started Saturday across the country, with organizers taking anti-coronavirus measures, such as requiring test-takers to wear masks and disinfect their hands, and ensuring that venues are well ventilated.
(Japan Times)
Jan 16
A survey has found that university seniors in Japan are having trouble getting jobs, due to the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic.
(NHK)
Jan 16
Justice Minister Yoko Kamikawa said Friday that she will ask an advisory panel to consider law revisions to secure expenses for child support after divorce. (Japan Times)
Jan 15
Counseling is a varied and interesting career path and is especially rewarding for those that love helping and working with different people. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 14
Domestic violence cases in Japan hit a record high of over 130,000 in fiscal 2020, with people more stressed and worried about life as the coronavirus pandemic forces them to spend more time at home, according to a government survey released Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 14
More than a million people in Japan turn 20 this year, the age at which they can legally drink alcohol, smoke and get married without parental approval. (WION)
Jan 14
With a workforce consisting of more than 18 million people, the healthcare sector is a major employer in the U.S. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 11
Japan’s new unified university entrance examination is set to take place for two days from Saturday, in an unprecedented situation amid the rapidly growing spread of the novel coronavirus, which has led the Tokyo metropolitan area to be put under a fresh state of emergency.
(Japan Times)
Jan 11
The Japanese education ministry has opened a section on its website providing information on jobs at schools in the country as a way of supporting efforts to maintain employment by companies affected by the fallout of the novel coronavirus epidemic.
(Japan Times)
Jan 07
From cooking to playing instruments, education businesses are cashing in on growing demand for online study as the pandemic dictates that people spend more time at home. (Nikkei)
Jan 07
Former drug addicts and alcoholics cast aside by society find refuge in a nursing care facility run by a man who walked the same path. (NHK)
Jan 06
Could COVID-19 level the playing field for women workers in Japan and South Korea, countries known for a rigid corporate culture? (eco-business.com)
Jan 06
When you’re trying to lead your happiest and healthiest life, one great path to self-fulfillment and reward will always be the act of giving back. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 05
Japan's health ministry has asked nursing colleges across the country to send students and staff with nursing licenses to hospitals.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Japan's education ministry is planning to introduce school classes designed to teach children how to prevent sex crimes.
(NHK)
Dec 30
Koi or more specifically jinli or nishikigoi, are colored varieties of the Amur carp that are kept for decorative purposes in outdoor koi ponds or water gardens. (Happy Koi)