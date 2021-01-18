The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 1,204 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Monday.

That is the second highest-ever figure for a Monday, following the 1,219 cases confirmed one week ago. The daily tally has exceeded 1,000 for six days in a row.

The number of patients in serious condition in Tokyo stands at 143 as of Monday, up five from the day before.

The total number of infections in Tokyo now stands at 86,674.