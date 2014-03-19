The Imperial Household Agency said Monday it has canceled a public birthday event for Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace for the second year in a row to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The birthday address, which was to be held Feb. 23 to celebrate the emperor’s 61st birthday, was also canceled last year due to the pandemic.

The event was called off because it would be held “at the end of February when it is cold,” while “many people would congregate at the palace,” Kenji Ikeda, vice grand steward of the agency, said at a news conference.

Around 82,000 well-wishers visited the palace for Emperor Akihito’s final birthday address from the throne in December 2018.