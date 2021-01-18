Suga delivered his policy speech on the first day of the regular Diet session on Monday.
He said he is deeply sorry that the government has to ask people to live under restrictions again. He called for people's cooperation, and said that the government will do all it can to control the virus.
The prime minister said the government aims to revise the special legislation on its response to the coronavirus pandemic.
He said the legislation will include penalties and support for bars and restaurants to make sure that they agree to requests for shorter business hours.
Suga also said vaccines play the central role in controlling the virus, suggesting that the government will try to start a vaccine rollout by late February, after safety and effectiveness screenings.
As for the Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics that have been postponed until this summer, Suga expressed his resolve to hold the Games to send hope and courage to the rest of the world. He said the Games will be proof of humankind's victory over the virus.
Describing solutions for Japan's longtime issues, Suga stressed that the government will push forward to achieve a zero-carbon society, as well as making progress on the country's digitization by establishing a digital affairs agency.
On the diplomatic front, he said the alliance with the United States is the centerpiece for Japan's diplomacy and national security. He expressed his hope to meet incoming US President Joe Biden soon to make bilateral ties even more solid.
Suga also said that stable Japan-China relations are important for the region and for the international community, adding that Tokyo will say what it should say to Beijing and call for tangible action.
On the abductions of Japanese nationals by North Korea, Suga said his administration puts the utmost priority on the issue. He reiterated his readiness to meet the country's leader Kim Jong Un without preconditions.
As for South Korea, the prime minister said the bilateral ties between the two countries are now facing difficulties. He added that he will request Seoul take appropriate action to help return the relations to a normal track.- NHK