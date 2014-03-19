Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters Monday that a new ministerial position has been created to ensure the smooth rollout of Japan's vaccination program.
Taro Kono, currently administrative and regulatory reform minister, will take on the additional role of overseeing vaccine distribution.
Suga had said that he wanted to launch the vaccination program by late February, using the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
"We would like to prepare a thorough structure for vaccination," Suga said reporters on Monday.
Suga added: "Vaccines are the key for infection control. We will start [the campaign] by late February, as far as possible. We've been preparing, together with local governments, to deliver vaccinations to those who need them... We will do our best to deliver safe and effective vaccines to all of you."
菅総理大臣は新型コロナウイルスのワクチンについて、接種体制を整備するための担当閣僚に河野太郎規制改革担当大臣を起用する方針を表明しました。
菅総理大臣：「今回、体制を強化することとし、先ほど全体の調整を河野大臣に指示を致しました。皆さんに安全で有効なワクチンがお届けできるよう全力で取り組みたいと思っております」
河野大臣の担当業務はワクチンの保管や輸送、接種を受ける人との連絡など全国の自治体で接種を実施するための体制整備です。
菅総理は河野大臣を起用した理由について、規制改革担当大臣として役所にまたがる問題を解決してきた手腕を理由に挙げました。
規制改革担当・河野太郎大臣：「まず今どういう準備状況になっているかという現状をあすから確認していきたい。国民の皆様のご協力を頂きながら、やらなきゃいけないことだと思います。 - ANNnewsCH
