Japan's health ministry says three people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of the coronavirus now prevalent in Britain.
The ministry says the people have no recent history of overseas travel and no known contact with people infected with the variant.
The ministry suspects they may have contracted the variant through community-acquired infections inside Japan.
The ministry on Monday announced that the three people are aged from their 20s to 60s and live in Shizuoka Prefecture, central Japan.
This is the first time that people who have never been to Britain and whose infection routes are unclear were confirmed to be infected with the variant.
The head of the National Institute of Infectious Diseases, Wakita Takaji, said the infection routes are being traced and the latest cases suggest that community-acquired infections have occurred in the country.
The latest cases bring the total number of the variant cases in Japan to 45.
- NHK
海外に滞在歴のない静岡県の男女3人がイギリスで流行している新型コロナウイルスの変異種に感染していたことが分かりました。市中で感染したとみられます。
国立感染症研究所・脇田隆字所長：「渡航歴がなく変異株が検出されたのは国内で感染が起きたのだろうと推定できると思う」
厚生労働省によりますと、イギリスで流行している変異種への感染が確認されたのは静岡県に住む20代から60代までの男女3人です。
3人には海外の滞在歴はなく、不特定多数の人との接触もありませんでした。今月上旬に発症し、自宅で療養しています。
3人が市中で変異種に感染したとみられ、厚労省は3人と同じエリアの感染者についてはウイルスの解析を強化し、変異種の感染が市中に蔓延（まんえん）していないかを調べています。 - ANNnewsCH
