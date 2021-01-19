Tokyo Metropolitan Government officials confirmed 1,240 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Tuesday.
The daily tally has topped 1,000 for the seventh straight day.
The number of people who have tested positive in Tokyo now stands at 87,914.
A record 155 patients are in serious condition, rising by 12 from Monday.
- NHK
Jan 19
Heavy snowfall blanketed wide areas of northern and northeastern Japan on Tuesday, causing a fatal multiple-vehicle collision on an expressway, with the weather agency warning of gales and snowstorms disrupting traffic.
(Kyodo)
Jan 19
Train services in greater Tokyo are scheduled to end earlier at night starting from Wednesday, due to a state of emergency declared in the region over the spread of the coronavirus.
(NHK)
Jan 19
A person taking Japan's new standardized university entrance exam on Saturday was disqualified for failing to properly wear a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. (NHK)
Jan 19
Jan 19
Japan's health ministry says three people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of the coronavirus now prevalent in Britain. (NHK)
Jan 19
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told reporters Monday that a new ministerial position has been created to ensure the smooth rollout of Japan's vaccination program. (Nikkei)
Jan 19
The amount of liquid marijuana seized in Japan has been surging, putting police and customs authorities on high alert. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has vowed that he will be on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus to overcome the difficulties.
(NHK)
Jan 18
Jan 18
The Imperial Household Agency said Monday it has canceled a public birthday event for Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace for the second year in a row to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(Japan Times)
Jan 18
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says it confirmed 1,204 new cases of the coronavirus in the capital on Monday.
(NHK)
Jan 18
Kyoto boasts Japan's largest concentration of traditional crafts. Despite the pall the COVID-19 pandemic has cast over the country, young entrepreneurs with unorthodox backgrounds are bringing new thinking and innovation to Japan's ancient capital. (Nikkei)
Jan 18
Japan's health authorities reported another 5,759 new cases of coronavirus across the country on Sunday. A record 972 people are in serious condition.
(NHK)
Jan 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics, in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections.
(7news.com.au)
Jan 18
Finance Minister Taro Aso pledged Monday to rejuvenate the economy, which has been badly hit by the spread of the coronavirus, and advance structural reforms for the future after the pandemic. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
Jan 17
Japan's health ministry plans to establish a system to effectively track foreign nationals who tested positive for coronavirus after entering the country.
(NHK)
Jan 17
Suicide rates in Japan have jumped in the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, particularly among women and children, even though they fell in the first wave when the government offered generous handouts to people, a survey found. (theguardian.com)
Jan 17
