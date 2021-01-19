A person taking Japan's new standardized university entrance exam on Saturday was disqualified for failing to properly wear a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The 49-year-old man then shut himself up in the venue's restroom where he was arrested on suspicion of unlawful trespass.

Police are investigating the case.

The man sat for the exam at a venue in Tokyo's Koto Ward. The test was held across Japan on Saturday and Sunday.

He was disqualified for failing to comply with repeated requests to keep his nose covered.

Sources say the man refused to leave his seat when asked to move to a separate room. He then holed up in a bathroom at the venue after being told he had been disqualified. Police arrested him at the scene for trespassing after he refused to leave the venue.

The man reportedly argued that not covering his nose was his way of properly wearing a mask.