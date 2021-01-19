A person taking Japan's new standardized university entrance exam on Saturday was disqualified for failing to properly wear a mask to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.
The 49-year-old man then shut himself up in the venue's restroom where he was arrested on suspicion of unlawful trespass.
Police are investigating the case.
The man sat for the exam at a venue in Tokyo's Koto Ward. The test was held across Japan on Saturday and Sunday.
He was disqualified for failing to comply with repeated requests to keep his nose covered.
Sources say the man refused to leave his seat when asked to move to a separate room. He then holed up in a bathroom at the venue after being told he had been disqualified. Police arrested him at the scene for trespassing after he refused to leave the venue.
The man reportedly argued that not covering his nose was his way of properly wearing a mask.
- NHK
鼻出しマスクで大学入学共通テスト失格の男（49） トイレに立てこもり現行犯逮捕
共通テストで“鼻マスク” 受験生を不退去の疑いで逮捕 警視庁 今月16日に行われた「大学入学共通テスト」で、マスクから鼻が出た状態で試験を受けて再三の注意に従わなかった受験生について、警視庁が会場のトイレに閉じこもって出てこなかったとして逮捕していたことが分かりました。 17日までの2日間に実施された大学入学共通テストでは、初日の16日に東京 江東区の会場でマスクから鼻が出た状態で試験を受けていた受験生が、監督者から鼻を覆うよう試験中に6回とさらに休憩中にも注意されたものの従わず、不正行為と認定されて成績が無効になりました。 捜査関係者によりますと、この受験生は49歳の男で、別室に移動するよう指示されても自分の席から動かず、最終的に不正を告げられると会場となった大学のトイレに閉じこもったということです。 駆けつけた警察官が出てくるように求めても応じず、警視庁は不退去の疑いでその場で逮捕しました。 受験生は会場で、「これが自分の正しいマスクのつけ方だ」などと話していたということです。 警視庁が当時の詳しいいきさつを調べています。
Tags: 49歳,立てこもり,49歳児,鼻マスク,49歳受験生,建造物不退去,鼻出しマスク,大学入学共通テスト 会場,大学入学共通テスト,警視庁,鼻出しマスクで大学入学共通テスト失格の男,トイレに立てこもり現行犯逮捕,共通テストで“鼻マスク” 受験生を不退去の疑いで逮捕 警視庁,鼻出し受験 - ANNnewsCH
