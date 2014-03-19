Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man from Mie Prefecture who is suspected of using a government-supported campaign to travel to the capital to carry out a bag theft, reports NHK
At around 2:00 p.m. on October 9, Eiji Takami allegedly used a rented motorbike to approach a woman, 69, from behind on a road in Adachi Ward and snatch her bag containing about 8,000 yen in cash.
The woman was not hurt in the incident, police said.
Upon his arrest on January 16, Takami denied the allegations. “I shot YouTube videos,” the suspect told police.
Takami lives in Nabari City, Mie. Three days before the incident, the suspect took a bus to the capital. He had reserved the motorbike from a shop in advance. He stayed at a hotel for three nights, police said.
To pay for the hotel, Takami used the government’s Go To Travel discount program, which was in effect last year to encourage tourism amid the novel coronavirus pandemic.
Takami surfaced as a person of interest in the incident after an examination of security camera footage.
- tokyoreporter.com
GoTo利用で東京滞在 ひったくりの疑いで三重県の男逮捕
「ＧｏＴｏトラベル」を利用して東京を訪れ、ひったくりをしたとして、三重県の５２歳の男が警視庁に逮捕されました。
窃盗の疑いで逮捕された三重県名張市の会社員・高見栄治容疑者（５２）は去年１０月、東京足立区の路上で歩いていた女性に原付バイクで近づき、追い抜きざまに現金およそ７７００円などが入った手提げバッグをひったくった疑いがもたれています。
高見容疑者は高速バスを使って上京し、「ＧｏＴｏトラベル」を利用してホテルに３泊していて、レンタルした原付バイクで犯行に及んだということです。防犯カメラの捜査などから、高見容疑者が浮上したということですが、取り調べに対し容疑を否認したうえで、上京の目的を「ＹｏｕＴｕｂｅの動画を撮影にきた」と話しているということです。 - TBS NEWS
