Major Japanese retail chain Don Quijote opened its first Taiwan store on Tuesday, under the brand name Don Don Donki.

The store is located in Taipei’s Ximending District, and it drew a line of people that wrapped around the block. For locals getting restless due to travel ban, a little retail therapy may be just the ticket in these COVID times.

The major Japanese retail chain has debuted with a splash. On opening day, the line stretched from the entrance to the back alley and beyond.

They can’t jet off to Japan due to COVID, so thousands are here for the next best thing. In full compliance with government safety rules, only 350 shoppers were allowed inside at a time.