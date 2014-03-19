Meet Japan's 10-year-old sumo champion

Among the young sumo wrestlers lifting weights in the ring, 10-year-old Kyuta Kumagai stands out.

At 85 kilograms, Kyuta is twice the size of the other children his age and is so dominant that he wrestles, and beats, boys five or six years older. - Reuters

