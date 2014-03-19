Taro Kono, newly appointed as minister in charge of rolling out COVID-19 vaccines, said Tuesday he would tackle the challenge with a complicated logistics plan to deliver an effective blitz of vaccinations quickly.

“I will do my best so that more people can get safe and effective vaccines at the earliest possible date,” he told a news conference after a Cabinet meeting.

Hisayuki Fujii, state minister for the Cabinet Office, and Hiroshi Yamamoto, state minister for the health ministry, will support Kono in their roles as state ministers with responsibility for the rollout.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga announced Monday night that Kono, the minister in charge of administrative reform, would oversee the distribution of novel coronavirus vaccines, as the administration attempts to recover from sinking approval ratings and simmering criticism over its handling of the pandemic.