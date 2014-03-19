Skyrocketing numbers of people on waiting lists for hospitalization underline how officials are now being forced to limit medical care to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients amid bed shortages, with the vast majority of less urgent cases consigned into unsupervised home care.
As Japan grapples with its biggest surge in infections since the onset of the pandemic, more and more patients are being denied access to medical institutions.
The numbers of those waiting to be hospitalized or being cared for at other facilities has soared over the past month, especially in Tokyo.
The figure in the capital stood at 7,481 as of Monday evening, more than double the 3,516 seen on Jan. 6 and a jump of about elevenfold from the 653 logged on Dec. 2, according to Tokyo Metropolitan Government statistics.
Those individuals are typically instructed to wait at home while arrangements are made for their care. That risks further spread of the virus among family members or the drastic worsening of their condition while they are alone.
Hospitals, too, have been stretched thin to an extent rarely seen. As of Jan. 13, occupancy rates for COVID-19 beds in Tokyo hit an alarmingly high 83%, figures compiled by the health ministry showed.
Equally swamped are officials at the public health centers dotting each municipality. Those officials play a pivotal role in Japan’s efforts to identify and go after virus clusters, but with more and more patients placed on the waiting list for hospitalization they now deal with the additional, not to mention time-consuming, task of checking in on them a few times a day.
- Japan Times
Jan 20
Jan 20
Researchers from the Keio University Graduate School of Media Design in Tokyo have created a robotic tail for humans. (Strange Things)
Jan 19
Japan's health ministry says three people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of the coronavirus now prevalent in Britain. (NHK)
Jan 15
Japanese experts are warning the current wave of coronavirus infections is putting increasing strain on the medical system in the capital.
(NHK)
Jan 15
An expert warns that Tokyo has been experiencing an unprecedentedly rapid increase in new cases of the coronavirus and explosive growth could occur.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 13
The number of people infected with seasonal flu in Japan continues to remain dramatically below that of the average year.
(NHK)
Jan 13
One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas. (NHK)
Jan 11
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.
(NHK)
Jan 11
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays. (Nikkei)
Jan 10
At 10:09 JST an explosion was registered. It's not a strong plume so the explosion wasn't extremely forceful. (Volcano Time-Lapse)
Jan 08
As countries shift away from fossil fuels, companies are focusing on developing and improving technologies for cleaner fuels. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
The catch of a fish that's one of Japan's most popular fall foods hit a record low last year. Hauls of Pacifc saury, or "Sanma", plunged as their numbers diminished.
(NHK)
Jan 06
Hospitals in areas of Japan hit hard by a resurgent coronavirus outbreak are struggling to accommodate patients, despite far lower case numbers and more beds than in Europe or the U.S. A failure to adjust excessively rosy assumptions as facts on the ground changed is partly responsible for the situation.
(Nikkei)
Jan 03
Japan laid out a ‘green growth strategy’ that includes a goal to replace new gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050 (Reuters)
Dec 30
Experts warn that Tokyo's medical system is under severe strain and is entering a critical stage due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the Japanese capital.
(NHK)
Dec 30
The general public in Japan will be able to receive low-cost at-home coronavirus testing from SoftBank Group, which until now had only offered its PCR screening to companies and local governments. (Nikkei)
Dec 29
A new variant of the coronavirus that was first detected in South Africa has been confirmed in Japan.
(NHK)