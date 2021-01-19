One of Japan's top sporting venues is about to get a new owner. The Tokyo Dome, home ground of the Yomiuri Giants baseball team, will be part of real estate company Mitsui Fudosan's portfolio.

Mitsui says it made a successful bid for more than 84 percent of the shares in Tokyo Dome Corporation. That clears the two-thirds threshold to make the stadium operator its subsidiary.

Tokyo Dome also runs an amusement park, hotel and spa facility adjacent to the stadium. The complex attracts about 40 million visitors a year.

But the business has slumped as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. Baseball teams have been playing to reduced crowds or empty stands.

Many events have been canceled. And the hotel has been running at low occupancy.

Mitsui plans to use its know-how in developing and operating commercial facilities to redevelop the Dome and turn the business around.