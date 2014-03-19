Japan's government plans to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year without making vaccination against coronavirus a condition of participation.
"We are considering comprehensive measures to hold a safe and secure games, even without making vaccines a condition," government spokesman Katsunobu Kato said on Tuesday.
International Olympic Committee (IOC) president Thomas Bach has already on several occasions ruled out making vaccination compulsory for athletes.
Organisers however are pushing for as many athletes and others who travel to Tokyo to be vaccinated as possible.
Some 11,000 athletes from around the world are due to take part, plus thousands of officials and media.
The question of whether spectators will be allowed is still open.
Japan plans to start vaccinating its population at the end of February, according to Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga's government.
This will be around two months later than some western nations, as Japan wants to carry out testing domestically first.
The campaign will start with medical personnel. Those aged 65 or older are next in line, possibly at the end of March. After that, vaccines will be extended to people with pre-existing conditions and those who care for the elderly.
- 7news
Jan 20
Among the young sumo wrestlers lifting weights in the ring, 10-year-old Kyuta Kumagai stands out. (Reuters)
Jan 20
(7news)
Jan 20
Gold Cup challenger Champ made a surprise entry in the 51 inclusions for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Chase at Cheltenham Festival. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics, in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections.
(7news.com.au)
Jan 16
It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 15
Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. (yahoo.com)
Jan 15
Japan's government has told sports bodies it will temporarily suspend the current entry exemptions that allow foreign athletes to enter Japan in order to train and compete ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 13
The head of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has expressed his commitment to hold the events this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 11
The oldest active player in Japan's professional soccer league has renewed his contract. Miura Kazuyoshi will turn 54 during the upcoming season.
(NHK)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena on Sunday without 65 wrestlers belonging to four stables who either tested positive for the new coronavirus or were in close contact with those who did.
(NHK)
Jan 10
Around 80% of people in Japan believe the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer should be canceled or rescheduled, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament could be canceled if wrestlers continue to become infected with the novel coronavirus, the tournament's chief organizing official said Saturday after five more wrestlers tested positive for the virus.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
Canada’s Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe has said frontline workers and vulnerable people should be prioritized over Olympic athletes for the new coronavirus vaccine.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
Jan 10
Jan 10
Jan 08
Athletes should be prioritized for the novel coronavirus vaccine so the beleaguered Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead later this year, according to senior Olympics official Dick Pound.
(Japan Today)
Jan 08
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to have all its members, including wrestlers and stablemasters, tested for coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was out of competition for 19 months following her leukemia diagnosis in February 2019, will no longer compete at an upcoming meet that had been earmarked as one of her comeback events, organizers said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 08
今回のテーマは日本におけるギャンブルの合法性です。 (newsonjapan.com)