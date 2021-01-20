Japan's government has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to receive about 144 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for 72 million people this year.
Health minister Tamura Norihisa disclosed this to reporters on Wednesday.
The government had reached a basic agreement with Pfizer to receive 120 million doses of the vaccine by the end of June. Last month, the firm filed for approval of the vaccine in Japan.
Tamura said the government officially signed the latest contract on the premise that the vaccine will be approved in Japan.
He said the government will ask Pfizer to supply vaccines so that as many people as possible can be inoculated in the first half of this year.
The health minister also indicated that the government will consider limiting the use of Pfizer's vaccine to people aged 16 or older.
- NHK
田村厚生労働大臣は新型コロナウイルスのワクチンについて、アメリカのファイザー社と約7200万人分の供給を受けることで正式に契約を結んだと発表しました。
厚労省はこれまでファイザー社と6月までに6000万人分の供給を受けることで基本合意していて、先月にはワクチンの薬事承認を求める申請が出されていました。
20日、正式に契約が結ばれ厚労省は年内にファイザー社から7200万人分にあたる1億4400万回分の供給を受けるということです。
ワクチンの契約はモデルナ社とアストラゼネカ社に続いて3社目となり、承認され次第、来月下旬にも医療従事者を対象に接種が始まる見通しです。
田村大臣は「今年の前半までに多くの人がワクチンを接種できるよう供給をお願いしていく」と話しました。 - ANNnewsCH
