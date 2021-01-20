The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive.
The Tokyo government studied 51,848 people who tested positive for the coronavirus between November and January 15.
Among them, 19.9 percent, or 10,315 people, had no symptoms when the results came out.
Less than 17 percent of people in their 20s and 30s were asymptomatic. The ratio of those without symptoms is higher among the elderly. Nearly 21 percent of people in their 60s, nearly 22 percent in their 70s and 24 percent in their 80s showed no symptoms.
An official of the Tokyo Metropolitan Government stresses the need to prevent infections from people with no symptoms. He urges people to take full measures to protect themselves from infection, recognizing that not only young people, but also those in a wide range of age groups may be infected even if they have no symptoms.
The official added that facilities for the elderly with links to infected people should conduct tests promptly to identify asymptomatic carriers who may be inadvertently spreading the virus.
- NHK
Jan 21
Japan's government has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to receive about 144 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for 72 million people this year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive.
(NHK)
Jan 21
Indeed, Netflix is among the most prominent online streaming services. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 20
Skyrocketing numbers of people on waiting lists for hospitalization underline how officials are now being forced to limit medical care to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients amid bed shortages, with the vast majority of less urgent cases consigned into unsupervised home care. (Japan Times)
Jan 20
Researchers from the Keio University Graduate School of Media Design in Tokyo have created a robotic tail for humans. (Strange Things)
Jan 19
Japan's health ministry says three people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of the coronavirus now prevalent in Britain. (NHK)
Jan 15
Japanese experts are warning the current wave of coronavirus infections is putting increasing strain on the medical system in the capital.
(NHK)
Jan 15
An expert warns that Tokyo has been experiencing an unprecedentedly rapid increase in new cases of the coronavirus and explosive growth could occur.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 13
The number of people infected with seasonal flu in Japan continues to remain dramatically below that of the average year.
(NHK)
Jan 13
One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas. (NHK)
Jan 11
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.
(NHK)
Jan 11
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays. (Nikkei)
Jan 10
At 10:09 JST an explosion was registered. It's not a strong plume so the explosion wasn't extremely forceful. (Volcano Time-Lapse)
Jan 08
As countries shift away from fossil fuels, companies are focusing on developing and improving technologies for cleaner fuels. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals. (Japan Times)
Jan 07
The catch of a fish that's one of Japan's most popular fall foods hit a record low last year. Hauls of Pacifc saury, or "Sanma", plunged as their numbers diminished.
(NHK)
Jan 06
Hospitals in areas of Japan hit hard by a resurgent coronavirus outbreak are struggling to accommodate patients, despite far lower case numbers and more beds than in Europe or the U.S. A failure to adjust excessively rosy assumptions as facts on the ground changed is partly responsible for the situation.
(Nikkei)
Jan 03
Japan laid out a ‘green growth strategy’ that includes a goal to replace new gasoline-powered vehicles with electric cars to reach net zero carbon emissions and generate nearly $2 trillion a year in green growth by 2050 (Reuters)