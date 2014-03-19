Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. is considering selling its 48-story headquarters building in Tokyo for some 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion), which would make it the highest-priced building to be sold in Japan, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

The possible sale would come as many of 9,000 Dentsu employees at the headquarters are working from home due to the novel coronavirus pandemic as part of efforts to curb virus infections, and only about 20 percent of them currently commute to the office, the sources said.

Earlier in the month, the Japanese government declared a state of emergency for the second time in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures, later expanding it to include some other prefectures.