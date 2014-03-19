Japan PM Suga congratulates Biden on becoming U.S. president

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as U.S. president and expressed hope the Japan-U.S. alliance will strengthen further.

"Japan and the United States are allies tied firmly by bonds and shared universal values," Suga said in a tweet. "I look forward to working with you and your team to reinforce our alliance and to realize a free and open Indo-Pacific." - Kyodo

Suga defends government's coronavirus policies (NHK) Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide defended the government's policies against the coronavirus while answering questions about his recent policy speech in the Diet.

Japan's vaccine program chief denies reports of May rollout (Japan Times) The chief of Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday denied media reports that vaccinations for the general public may start in May, as the country battles a third wave that has brought record numbers of infections and serious cases.

Suga renews resolve to fight coronavirus (NHK) Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide has vowed that he will be on the frontline of the fight against the coronavirus to overcome the difficulties.

Sapporo court rules defunct eugenics law unconstitutional but denies damages (Japan Times) A Sapporo court on Friday ruled as unconstitutional the now-defunct eugenics protection law that mandated the government stop people with disabilities from having children, but it rejected a claim for damages sought by a man in Sapporo.

Ex-farm minister indicted on bribery charge (NHK) Tokyo prosecutors on Friday indicted former agriculture minister Yoshikawa Takamori on a charge of receiving bribes from a major egg producer while in office.

Japan's new COVID-19 aid to cover inn, taxi operators (Japan Times) The government's new program to provide one-off cash benefits of up to Y400,000 to pandemic-affected small companies will cover not only suppliers for eating and drinking facilities but also ryokan Japanese-style inns and taxi operators, the industry ministry has said.

Govt. mulls coronavirus 'preventive measures' (NHK) The Japanese government is considering giving greater legal authority to prefectural governors in an effort to respond to the spread of the coronavirus more effectively.

South Korea court orders Japan to compensate former sex slaves (aljazeera.com) A South Korean court ordered Japan on Friday to compensate 12 women who were forced to work as sex slaves in wartime Japanese brothels, in a ruling that could rekindle diplomatic and history feuds between the two countries.