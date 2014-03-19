Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of masterminding the robbery of the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi last October.

The robbery occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct 26 at the high-rise condominium in Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. Three minors -- a restaurant employee, 19, a painter and a high school student, 19, who drove the getaway car, were arrested the next day. All three live in Chiba Prefecture.

On Tuesday, police said a fourth suspect, Koji Ito, who also lives Chiba Prefecture, was arrested. He is believed to have recruited the three minors and gave them directions by phone during the robbery.

The 35-year-old actress told police one of the intruders, dressed as a courier, buzzed her on the intercom, so she assumed he was making a delivery and let him into the building.

After she opened the door, he threatened her with a knife, stating, "I've stabbed someone before. Hand over the money.” An accomplice followed him in. Both of them wore white face masks.

The two managed to make off with 6 million yen in cash from a safe and a closet.

Satomi told police that while the two men were searching her apartment, they were wearing earphones, as if they were listening to someone telling them where to look.