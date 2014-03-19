Suspected ringleader of gang that stole Y6 million from actress at her condo arrested
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of masterminding the robbery of the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi last October.

The robbery occurred at around 10:30 a.m. on Oct 26 at the high-rise condominium in Meguro Ward, Fuji TV reported. Three minors -- a restaurant employee, 19, a painter and a high school student, 19, who drove the getaway car, were arrested the next day. All three live in Chiba Prefecture.

On Tuesday, police said a fourth suspect, Koji Ito, who also lives Chiba Prefecture, was arrested. He is believed to have recruited the three minors and gave them directions by phone during the robbery.

The 35-year-old actress told police one of the intruders, dressed as a courier, buzzed her on the intercom, so she assumed he was making a delivery and let him into the building.

After she opened the door, he threatened her with a knife, stating, "I've stabbed someone before. Hand over the money.” An accomplice followed him in. Both of them wore white face masks.

The two managed to make off with 6 million yen in cash from a safe and a closet.

Satomi told police that while the two men were searching her apartment, they were wearing earphones, as if they were listening to someone telling them where to look.

世間を騒がせたあの強盗事件の鍵を握る男が逮捕された。 職業不詳の伊藤浩寿容疑者(22)。 事件は2020年10月、東京・中目黒駅前に立つ地上45階建てのタワーマンションで起きた。 被害者の女性は当時... 強盗に遭った被害女性「押し入ってきて、鍵閉められて逃げようとしても腕をつかまれて。その瞬間に『もう終わった...終わったな...』って思いました」 宅配業者を装った男たちが部屋に侵入。 現金およそ600万円を奪って車で逃走した事件。 - ANNnewsCH

