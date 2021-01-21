The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says 1,471 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Thursday.
The daily tally for the capital has exceeded 1,000 for the ninth straight day.
The total number of people who have tested positive in Tokyo now stands at 90,659.
Officials say 159 coronavirus patients in Tokyo are in serious condition, one fewer than the record number of 160 reported on Wednesday.
- NHK
東京都が21日に確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は1471人でした。これで都内の感染者は9万人を超えました。
感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から100歳以上の1471人です。
年代別に見ると20代が最も多い300人、次いで30代が241人、50代が222人、40代が196人でした。
重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は合わせて290人で全体の2割を占めています。
重症の患者は前の日から1人減って159人となりました。これで都内の感染者は9万人を超えて、9万660人となりました。 - ANNnewsCH
Jan 21
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to pay damages to evacuated residents, but it overturned a lower court ruling that had also acknowledged the central government's responsibility over the 2011 nuclear crisis. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says 1,471 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Thursday.
(NHK)
Jan 21
Japan's exports were up in December from the same month the previous year on stronger demand from customers in China and other Asian countries.
(NHK)
Jan 21
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of masterminding the robbery of the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi last October.
(Japan Today)
Jan 21
More than a dozen stores closed in Tokyo's high-end Ginza Six mall this week as the coronavirus pandemic kept big-spending foreign tourists and other luxury shoppers away from an upscale shopping district famous for brand-name boutiques.
(Japan Today)
Jan 21
Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration as U.S. president and expressed hope the Japan-U.S. alliance will strengthen further.
(Kyodo)
Jan 21
Japanese Prime Minister Suga Yoshihide defended the government's policies against the coronavirus while answering questions about his recent policy speech in the Diet.
(NHK)
Jan 21
Japan's government has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to receive about 144 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for 72 million people this year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
This film introduces Japan's efforts to achieve an inclusive society through the latest technology to promote social participation of people with disabilities. (外務省 / MOFA)
Jan 21
People in many parts of Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball flashing through the sky on Wednesday night.
(NHK)
Jan 21
Traveling the waterways of Tokyo, Japan. (CNN)
Jan 21
Japan's Finance Ministry is promoting a program to introduce artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to help customs agents crack down on increased smuggling of illegal drugs. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Kyushu is said to be the wellspring of Japanese civilization. Yet few tourists visit the southernmost of Japan's main islands. This documentary contrasts modern Japanese cities with traditional customs in the countryside. (DW Documentary)
Jan 21
The coronavirus is having a crushing effect on Japan's tourism industry. The number of foreign visitors in 2020 fell nearly 90 percent from the previous year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive.
(NHK)
Jan 21
Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. is considering selling its 48-story headquarters building in Tokyo for some 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion), which would make it the highest-priced building to be sold in Japan, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 21
The chief of Japan's COVID-19 vaccination program on Wednesday denied media reports that vaccinations for the general public may start in May, as the country battles a third wave that has brought record numbers of infections and serious cases. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Young Shinto priests in loincloths have poured icy water on themselves in a traditional ritual of purification to pray for safety throughout the year.
(NHK)
Jan 20
Skyrocketing numbers of people on waiting lists for hospitalization underline how officials are now being forced to limit medical care to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients amid bed shortages, with the vast majority of less urgent cases consigned into unsupervised home care. (Japan Times)
Jan 20
Among the young sumo wrestlers lifting weights in the ring, 10-year-old Kyuta Kumagai stands out. (Reuters)