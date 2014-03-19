Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has begun clinical trials in Japan of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. with an eye to distributing it in the first half of this year.
Takeda, which is undertaking clinical trials and distribution in Japan of the U.S. company's vaccine known as mRNA-1273, will target 200 adults in the study. The drugmaker is planning to provide 50 million doses, or enough for 25 million people after obtaining regulatory approval. Each person would need two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Japan is struggling to cope with a resurgence in coronavirus cases, with the first vaccine rollout yet to begin. U.S. pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Inc. has applied for Japanese government approval for its coronavirus vaccine and Britain's AstraZeneca Plc has begun a clinical study of its vaccine in Japan. - Kyodo
「モデルナ」のワクチンの治験が国内で始まりました。
「武田薬品」は21日、アメリカの大手製薬会社「モデルナ」が開発した新型コロナウイルスのワクチンについて、国内での治験を始めたと発表しました。
200人の成人を対象に、ワクチンとワクチンの成分がなく人体に影響のない偽薬のどちらかを4週間あけて2回接種し、安全性などを調べます。
政府はモデルナのワクチンについて5000万回分の提供を受けることで合意しています。
国内での供給を担当する武田薬品は今年6月までに供給を始められるよう進めたいとしています。 - ANNnewsCH
Jan 22
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has begun clinical trials in Japan of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. with an eye to distributing it in the first half of this year. (Kyodo)
Jan 22
Tough border testing for New Zealand honey imports to Japan is re-igniting the conversation about the use of the weed killer glypohsate in New Zealand. (rnz.co.nz)
Jan 21
Japan's government has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to receive about 144 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for 72 million people this year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
People in many parts of Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball flashing through the sky on Wednesday night.
(NHK)
Jan 21
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive.
(NHK)
Jan 21
Indeed, Netflix is among the most prominent online streaming services. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 20
Skyrocketing numbers of people on waiting lists for hospitalization underline how officials are now being forced to limit medical care to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients amid bed shortages, with the vast majority of less urgent cases consigned into unsupervised home care. (Japan Times)
Jan 20
Researchers from the Keio University Graduate School of Media Design in Tokyo have created a robotic tail for humans. (Strange Things)
Jan 19
Japan's health ministry says three people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of the coronavirus now prevalent in Britain. (NHK)
Jan 15
Japanese experts are warning the current wave of coronavirus infections is putting increasing strain on the medical system in the capital.
(NHK)
Jan 15
An expert warns that Tokyo has been experiencing an unprecedentedly rapid increase in new cases of the coronavirus and explosive growth could occur.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 13
The number of people infected with seasonal flu in Japan continues to remain dramatically below that of the average year.
(NHK)
Jan 13
One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas. (NHK)
Jan 11
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.
(NHK)
Jan 11
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays. (Nikkei)
Jan 10
At 10:09 JST an explosion was registered. It's not a strong plume so the explosion wasn't extremely forceful. (Volcano Time-Lapse)
Jan 08
As countries shift away from fossil fuels, companies are focusing on developing and improving technologies for cleaner fuels. (Nikkei)
Jan 08
Japan’s Fugaku supercomputer — which in June ranked first in the global Top500 list of such machines, the first time for a Japanese machine in about nine years — was surprisingly not created with the aim of excelling in numerical benchmarks, unlike some of its rivals. (Japan Times)