Japan's central bank keeps key monetary policy unchanged

Japan's central bank will keep its key monetary policy unchanged. It's a signal that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic.

In fresh quarterly projections, the Bank of Japan revised up its economic forecast for the next fiscal year, expecting a 3.9%. It also projected exports would increase broadly thanks to robust overseas demand, but services spending would be low. - CNA

Dentsu mulls selling headquarters building for 300 bil. yen (Kyodo) Japanese advertising giant Dentsu Group Inc. is considering selling its 48-story headquarters building in Tokyo for some 300 billion yen ($2.9 billion), which would make it the highest-priced building to be sold in Japan, sources close to the matter said Wednesday.

Mitsui Fudosan to acquire Tokyo Dome (NHK) One of Japan's top sporting venues is about to get a new owner. The Tokyo Dome, home ground of the Yomiuri Giants baseball team, will be part of real estate company Mitsui Fudosan's portfolio.

Big pub operator to close 61 outlets in Tokyo (NHK) The operator of a number of izakaya pub chains in Japan says it is closing down about 20 percent of its outlets in Tokyo. It hopes to mitigate the impact of shorter business hours due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Central Japan Railway to put thousands on leave (NHK) Rising coronavirus cases are leading Central Japan Railway to take the unprecedented step of requiring thousands of employees to go on paid leave as passenger numbers drop sharply.

Nikkei 225 closes at fresh 30-year high (NHK) Tokyo's benchmark stock index continued its rise on Thursday, buoyed by better-than-expected figures for machinery orders across Japan. The gains propelled the Nikkei Average to a fresh 30-year high.

Cheaper Tesla? Panasonic to develop cobalt-free battery (Nikkei) Panasonic aims to make cobalt-free batteries available for Tesla's electric vehicles in two to three years, as the Japanese electronics manufacturer tries to keep pace with the U.S. automaker's ambitious mission to bring EVs into the mainstream quickly.