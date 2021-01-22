The Japanese government has denied a major British newspaper's report about a possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics this summer.
The Times reported on Thursday that the Japanese government has privately concluded the event will have to be canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
The paper also quoted an unnamed senior member of Japan's ruling coalition as saying that the focus is now on securing the Games for Tokyo in the next available year, 2032.
Japan's government on Friday issued a statement totally denying the media report.
The statement says that competition schedules and venues for the Tokyo Games have been decided, and that all the parties involved are working hard to make the event a success.
It also says the government will continue to work closely with the International Olympic Committee, the Tokyo organizers, and the Tokyo Metropolitan Government to prepare for a safe and secure event. It adds thorough anti-infection measures will be implemented.
- NHK
Jan 23
(NHK)
Jan 20
Among the young sumo wrestlers lifting weights in the ring, 10-year-old Kyuta Kumagai stands out. (Reuters)
Jan 20
Japan's government plans to hold the Olympic Games in Tokyo this year without making vaccination against coronavirus a condition of participation.
(7news)
Jan 20
Gold Cup challenger Champ made a surprise entry in the 51 inclusions for the Paddy Power Stayers' Hurdle Chase at Cheltenham Festival. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 18
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga has vowed to forge ahead with preparations to hold the Tokyo Olympics, in the face of growing public opposition as Japan battles a surge in coronavirus infections.
(7news.com.au)
Jan 16
It is less than 200 days until the rescheduled Tokyo Olympics are due to get under way, but among the Japanese public, fears over the virus and the spiralling cost of the Games mean most would rather see the event postponed or cancelled altogether. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 15
Japan's top-ranked sumo wrestler Hakuho has been released from hospital after being treated for a coronavirus infection, Japanese sports daily Sports Hochi reported on Thursday. (yahoo.com)
Jan 15
Japan's government has told sports bodies it will temporarily suspend the current entry exemptions that allow foreign athletes to enter Japan in order to train and compete ahead of this summer's Tokyo Olympics, a source with knowledge of the matter said Thursday.
(Kyodo)
Jan 13
The head of the organizing committee of the Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Games has expressed his commitment to hold the events this summer.
(NHK)
Jan 11
The oldest active player in Japan's professional soccer league has renewed his contract. Miura Kazuyoshi will turn 54 during the upcoming season.
(NHK)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament kicked off at Tokyo's Ryogoku Kokugikan arena on Sunday without 65 wrestlers belonging to four stables who either tested positive for the new coronavirus or were in close contact with those who did.
(NHK)
Jan 10
Around 80% of people in Japan believe the postponed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics this summer should be canceled or rescheduled, a Kyodo News survey showed Sunday.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
The New Year Grand Sumo Tournament could be canceled if wrestlers continue to become infected with the novel coronavirus, the tournament's chief organizing official said Saturday after five more wrestlers tested positive for the virus.
(Japan Today)
Jan 10
Canada’s Olympic wrestling champion Erica Wiebe has said frontline workers and vulnerable people should be prioritized over Olympic athletes for the new coronavirus vaccine.
(Japan Times)
Jan 10
Jan 10
Jan 10
Jan 08
Athletes should be prioritized for the novel coronavirus vaccine so the beleaguered Tokyo Olympic Games can go ahead later this year, according to senior Olympics official Dick Pound.
(Japan Today)
Jan 08
The Japan Sumo Association has decided to have all its members, including wrestlers and stablemasters, tested for coronavirus infection.
(NHK)
Jan 08
Swimming star Rikako Ikee, who was out of competition for 19 months following her leukemia diagnosis in February 2019, will no longer compete at an upcoming meet that had been earmarked as one of her comeback events, organizers said Wednesday.
(Japan Times)