Japan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 5,000 as total cases surpass 360,000
Xinhua -- Jan 24
Japan's COVID-19 death toll topped 5,000 with total cases surpassed 360,000 on Saturday as the country struggles to contain the resurgence of infections, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

As the number of infections continues to surge across the country, the pace of deaths is accelerating.

The death toll from the virus surpassed 1,000 in July last year, and topped 2,000 after about four months in November. In late December, it passed 3,000 and in less than 20 days, it exceeded the 4,000 mark.

By prefectures, Osaka has the highest number of deaths with 812, followed by Tokyo's 770 and Hokkaido's 561.

As of Saturday night, the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 4,717 to 361,733, the latest figures showed. The nationwide death toll from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 5,077, with 83 new fatalities reported Saturday.

The health ministry also said there are currently 1,009 patients considered severely ill being assisted with ventilators or treated in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 1,070 new cases were reported on Saturday, exceeding 1,000 for the 11th straight day, with the cumulative total reaching 92,904, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

The latest wave of infections has forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency in 11 prefectures, including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, earlier in the month.

Under the declaration, the government has asked people to stay home as much as possible and bars and restaurants to shorten business hours, although there is currently no penalty for those who do not comply with the requests.

- Xinhua

国内で確認された新型コロナウイルスによる死者が累計で5000人を超えました。 　ANNのまとめによりますと、23日の国内での新型コロナウイルスによる死者は午後4時40分現在までで、兵庫県で8人、北海道で4人など合わせて28人でした。 　これを含めて国内で確認された死者の累計は横浜のクルーズ船を含めて5022人となり、5000人を超えました。 　9日に4000人を超えてから2週間しか経っておらず、ここにきて死者の数が高い水準で推移しています。 - ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 24
Japan rushes to deploy unified vaccination record system
Japan is considering using its national ID system for its coronavirus vaccine rollout program, hoping to avoid the pitfalls and confusion that was created when the government dispersed economic aid earlier in the pandemic. (Nikkei)
Jan 24
How the pandemic lifted the lid on the ‘Darwinian world’ of Japan’s sumo
Japanese sumo wrestler Kotokantetsu was uneasy. Coronavirus was raging through Tokyo and ripping through the sumo wrestling fraternity, whose lives are controlled by trainers and handlers. (washingtonpost.com)
Jan 24
Japan's COVID-19 death toll exceeds 5,000 as total cases surpass 360,000
Japan's COVID-19 death toll topped 5,000 with total cases surpassed 360,000 on Saturday as the country struggles to contain the resurgence of infections, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities. (Xinhua)
Jan 24
Japan's next mainstay rocket shown to media
Japan's space agency has allowed the media to see the first and second stages of the country's next mainstay H3 rocket. (NHK)
Jan 24
Toshiba rebounds to top TSE tier
The Tokyo Stock Exchange says it will allow Toshiba to return to the First Section of traded shares, starting on Friday next week. (NHK)
Jan 24
Japan's telework rate low amid virus state of emergency
Companies in Japan have not promoted teleworking much, despite a call by the government to reduce the number of workers in offices by 70% during the second coronavirus state of emergency, a survey by the Japan Productivity Center has shown. (Japan Times)
Jan 24
Snowdrifts in Tokyo, piles in Kanto-Koshin region
Weather officials are warning of snow in Tokyo and surrounding areas on Sunday. Snow could accumulate even in central Tokyo. (NHK)
Jan 24
Ending Nighttime Urination
The source of nocturia, frequent nighttime urination, the number one problem for many seniors, is not what you think it could be! (NHK)
Jan 24
Japanese Stew ODEN | Recipe | Healthy winter food
Oden is a type of Japanese stew, the ingredients are vegetables and meat and seafood. (Kimono Mom)
Jan 23
Japan govt. denies report of Games cancellation
The Japanese government has denied a major British newspaper's report about a possible cancellation of the Tokyo Olympics this summer. (NHK)
Jan 22
Japan court upholds ban on dual citizenship
A Japanese court upheld a ban on dual citizenship on Thursday, rejecting a suit that challenged the measure's constitutionality and sought damages for those affected. (AFP)
Jan 22
Clinical study begins in Japan for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has begun clinical trials in Japan of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. with an eye to distributing it in the first half of this year. (Kyodo)
Jan 22
Japan police target about 30 people linked to huge cryptocurrency heist
Police in Japan have identified roughly 30 people for alleged involvement in illegal transactions stemming from 58 billion yen ($530 million at the time) worth of NEM cryptocurrency hacked from the Coincheck exchange three years ago, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jan 22
Japan's central bank keeps key monetary policy unchanged
Japan's central bank will keep its key monetary policy unchanged. It's a signal that it has delivered sufficient stimulus for now to cushion the blow from the COVID-19 pandemic. (CNA)
Jan 22
Japan weighs in on South China Sea dispute, adding to pressure on Beijing
Japan has joined a battle of diplomatic notes over the South China Sea dispute, adding to pressure on Beijing over its expansive claims in the strategically important waterway. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 22
Call for more strict glyphosate-use guidelines after Japan's honey warning
Tough border testing for New Zealand honey imports to Japan is re-igniting the conversation about the use of the weed killer glypohsate in New Zealand. (rnz.co.nz)
Jan 21
High court denies government responsibility for Fukushima nuclear crisis
The Tokyo High Court on Thursday ordered the operator of the crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant to pay damages to evacuated residents, but it overturned a lower court ruling that had also acknowledged the central government's responsibility over the 2011 nuclear crisis. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Tokyo confirms 1,471 new cases of coronavirus
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says 1,471 new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed on Thursday. (NHK)
Jan 21
Japan's exports up first time in over 2 years
Japan's exports were up in December from the same month the previous year on stronger demand from customers in China and other Asian countries. (NHK)
Jan 21
Suspected ringleader of gang that stole Y6 million from actress at her condo arrested
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of masterminding the robbery of the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi last October. (Japan Today)