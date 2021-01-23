Japan's COVID-19 death toll topped 5,000 with total cases surpassed 360,000 on Saturday as the country struggles to contain the resurgence of infections, according to the latest figures from the health ministry and local authorities.

As the number of infections continues to surge across the country, the pace of deaths is accelerating.

The death toll from the virus surpassed 1,000 in July last year, and topped 2,000 after about four months in November. In late December, it passed 3,000 and in less than 20 days, it exceeded the 4,000 mark.

By prefectures, Osaka has the highest number of deaths with 812, followed by Tokyo's 770 and Hokkaido's 561.

As of Saturday night, the confirmed COVID-19 cases in Japan increased by 4,717 to 361,733, the latest figures showed. The nationwide death toll from the pneumonia-causing virus currently stands at 5,077, with 83 new fatalities reported Saturday.

The health ministry also said there are currently 1,009 patients considered severely ill being assisted with ventilators or treated in intensive care units.

In Tokyo, the epicenter of Japan's outbreak, 1,070 new cases were reported on Saturday, exceeding 1,000 for the 11th straight day, with the cumulative total reaching 92,904, the highest among the country's 47 prefectures.

The latest wave of infections has forced Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga to declare a state of emergency in 11 prefectures, including Tokyo, Osaka and Kyoto, earlier in the month.

Under the declaration, the government has asked people to stay home as much as possible and bars and restaurants to shorten business hours, although there is currently no penalty for those who do not comply with the requests.