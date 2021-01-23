Japan's space agency has allowed the media to see the first and second stages of the country's next mainstay H3 rocket.

The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are developing the rocket to replace the H2A, which is now in active service.

The rocket stages measure 5.2-meters in diameter and are bigger in size than their predecessor to improve launching capability. They are being produced at a Mitsubishi factory in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.

The word "JAPAN" is painted in large letters on the body of the first-stage.

JAXA aims to keep the construction and launch costs of the new rocket to about half of the H2A rocket, or about 48 million dollars, with an eye on winning international orders for satellite launches.

Part of the new main engine is being redesigned due to malfunctioning problems that were encountered.

The rocket's body and engines will be tested at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. It is hoped that the first rocket will be launched within the next fiscal year.

JAXA's project manager, Okada Masashi, says he feels the power of the rocket as their dream turns into reality, and that his team will make an all-out effort to complete major tests and successfully launch the rocket.