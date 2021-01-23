Japan's space agency has allowed the media to see the first and second stages of the country's next mainstay H3 rocket.
The Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries are developing the rocket to replace the H2A, which is now in active service.
The rocket stages measure 5.2-meters in diameter and are bigger in size than their predecessor to improve launching capability. They are being produced at a Mitsubishi factory in Aichi Prefecture, central Japan.
The word "JAPAN" is painted in large letters on the body of the first-stage.
JAXA aims to keep the construction and launch costs of the new rocket to about half of the H2A rocket, or about 48 million dollars, with an eye on winning international orders for satellite launches.
Part of the new main engine is being redesigned due to malfunctioning problems that were encountered.
The rocket's body and engines will be tested at the Tanegashima Space Center in Kagoshima Prefecture. It is hoped that the first rocket will be launched within the next fiscal year.
JAXA's project manager, Okada Masashi, says he feels the power of the rocket as their dream turns into reality, and that his team will make an all-out effort to complete major tests and successfully launch the rocket.
Jan 24
Jan 24
The source of nocturia, frequent nighttime urination, the number one problem for many seniors, is not what you think it could be! (NHK)
Jan 24
We as a whole know how simple it is to get exhausted at work, get up to speed in the mood of the day, extended periods in the workplace, and nothing new.
(newsonjapan.com)
Jan 22
Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has begun clinical trials in Japan of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. with an eye to distributing it in the first half of this year. (Kyodo)
Jan 22
Tough border testing for New Zealand honey imports to Japan is re-igniting the conversation about the use of the weed killer glypohsate in New Zealand. (rnz.co.nz)
Jan 21
Japan's government has signed a contract with US pharmaceutical firm Pfizer to receive about 144 million doses of coronavirus vaccine for 72 million people this year.
(NHK)
Jan 21
People in many parts of Japan have reported seeing what appeared to be a fireball flashing through the sky on Wednesday night.
(NHK)
Jan 21
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive.
(NHK)
Jan 21
Indeed, Netflix is among the most prominent online streaming services. (newsonjapan.com)
Jan 20
Skyrocketing numbers of people on waiting lists for hospitalization underline how officials are now being forced to limit medical care to the most critically ill COVID-19 patients amid bed shortages, with the vast majority of less urgent cases consigned into unsupervised home care. (Japan Times)
Jan 20
Researchers from the Keio University Graduate School of Media Design in Tokyo have created a robotic tail for humans. (Strange Things)
Jan 19
Japan's health ministry says three people in the country have been confirmed to be infected with a new strain of the coronavirus now prevalent in Britain. (NHK)
Jan 15
Japanese experts are warning the current wave of coronavirus infections is putting increasing strain on the medical system in the capital.
(NHK)
Jan 15
An expert warns that Tokyo has been experiencing an unprecedentedly rapid increase in new cases of the coronavirus and explosive growth could occur.
(NHK)
Jan 14
Japan is working to isolate and analyse a new variant of the coronavirus detected in four people who arrived from Brazil, a health ministry official said Tuesday. (FRANCE 24 English)
Jan 13
The number of people infected with seasonal flu in Japan continues to remain dramatically below that of the average year.
(NHK)
Jan 13
One of the world's largest technology-trade fairs has kicked off. The "Consumer Electronics Show" normally attracts over 100,000 visitors who crowd into a venue in Las Vegas. (NHK)
Jan 11
Japan's health ministry says four people who arrived at Tokyo's Haneda Airport earlier this month were infected with a coronavirus variant different from those found in Britain and South Africa.
(NHK)
Jan 11
Medical facilities across Japan are struggling to cope with the recent surge in novel coronavirus infections, leaving the medical care system in many areas on the brink of collapse.
(Japan Today)
Jan 11
Arthritis medication developed by Japan's Chugai Pharmaceutical provides effective treatment against the coronavirus, according to the British government, lowering mortality risk and shortening hospital stays. (Nikkei)