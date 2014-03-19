Kanagawa Prefectural Police have suspended a 27-year-old officer after he was accused of splashing his own bodily fluid on women last year, reports NHK

On January 22, Kanagawa police suspended Shuhei Kasuya, a riot police officer. However, he chose to resign from his post that same day.

Between February and October of last year, Kasuya allegedly splashed his unspecified bodily fluid on the clothing and bags of women in five incidents at East Japan Railway Co.’s Yokohama, Kawasaki and Oimachi stations.

“I wanted to see the surprised look [on the faces] of the women,” the officer was quoted. “After watching an obscene video, I became interested in what I could do. In total, I did it about 30 times.”

Last October, police first arrested Kasuya over an incident involving a woman in her 20s. In that case, he allegedly splashed the fluid onto her bag as she rode an escalator at JR Oimachi Station on February 25.

Prior to at least one of the crimes, the suspect kept the fluid inside a moisturizing cream container. Police previously said that they had used DNA analyses to link the suspect to several incidents.

“We would like to express our deepest apologies to the victims and other citizens of the prefecture,” Kanagawa Prefectural Police said. “We will endeavor to tighten discipline for staff such that another such incident does not take place.”