Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher for allegedly entering a women’s bath at a facility in Fukuyama City early Sunday, reports NHK

At just past midnight, Hiroshi Nakaoka, 36, entered the bath while wearing a women’s wig and makeup.

Another bather alerted a staff member who apprehended Nakaoka at the scene.

Nakaoka teaches at a public high school in Nakaoka. Upon his arrest on suspicion of trespassing, he admitted to the allegations.

“We are short on details,” a representative of the Hiroshima Prefectural Board of Education said. “But if [the accusations] are factual, we are very sorry and will deal with [the matter] strictly.”