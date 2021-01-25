Data compiled by Japan's health ministry shows that the number of people self-isolating at home after testing positive for the coronavirus has been continuing to soar across the country.
The ministry says that on November 4, there were 1,096 such individuals. But the ministry said the figure jumped to 6,429 on December 9, and further surged to 17,484 on January 6, and 35,394 as of last Wednesday.
Some local governments are taking various measures to detect signs of possible deterioration in the conditions of people self-quarantining at home.
The steps include lending them equipment to determine their blood oxygen levels. Telephone hotlines to doctors or nurses are also available around the clock in some areas.
But some experts are warning that these arrangements are not enough to ensure that people can safely stay at home after testing positive.
- NHK
Jan 25
Japan's Supreme Court has upheld a high court ruling that significantly reduced compensation for the parents of a junior high school student who killed himself after being bullied by classmates.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Airlines that were hoping to turn the corner this year after a rough 2020 may be in for a rude awakening. Major Japanese carrier All Nippon Airways is planning to slash international flights during the summer by 50 percent.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Japan's major restaurant chains saw a record fall in sales last year due to the pandemic as people refrained from eating out and many businesses closed temporarily or shortened their opening hours.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Japan's Crown Prince Akishino has made an online inspection of hospitals treating coronavirus patients.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged on Monday that he has a sore throat and had lost his voice, raising concerns that heavy pressure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and criticism over the administration’s response has been taking a physical toll on him. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
At least 15,058 people were on waiting lists for a hospital or a designated accommodations after testing positive for the novel coronavirus earlier this month in the 11 prefectures covered by a state of emergency, a Kyodo News survey found, as public health centers have been swamped with a surge in cases cases.
(Japan Times)
Jan 25
Jan 25
A Japanese research team says the "Go To" travel campaign launched last July may have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in its initial phase.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have suspended a 27-year-old officer after he was accused of splashing his own bodily fluid on women last year, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 25
Automakers in Japan, where almost 30% of the population is 65 or older, are taking the lead on adapting cars so the nation's legions of elderly drivers can feel more confident -- and be safer -- behind the wheel.
(nwaonline.com)
Jan 25
The snow this winter on Japan’s ski runs and the powder on the off-piste is probably the best it has been in a decade. (South China Morning Post)
Jan 25
Lower-ranking sumo wrestler Daieisho has won his first title in the New Year Grand Sumo Tournament that ended on Sunday in Tokyo.
(NHK)
Jan 25
Japan's three major telecoms -- NTT Docomo, KDDI and SoftBank -- are gearing up for a rate war in spring.
(Nikkei)
Jan 25
The death toll related to snow shoveling has reached 70 this winter, a Jiji Press tally showed. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher for allegedly entering a women’s bath at a facility in Fukuyama City early Sunday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 25
If you plan to fly into Tokyo, Haneda Airport is where you want to land. Sure, rival Narita Airport sometime gets called “Tokyo International Airport,” but it’s actually all the way out in Chiba Prefecture, while Haneda is the one truly located within Tokyo. (Japan Today)
Jan 25
Japan's government has drafted a law revision to encourage more men to take paternity leave.
(NHK)
Jan 24
Weather officials are warning of more snow in the areas surrounding Tokyo, mainly in mountainous regions. But they say it is unlikely to accumulate in central Tokyo as the temperatures at high altitude did not dip as much as expected. (NHK)
Jan 24
Japan is considering using its national ID system for its coronavirus vaccine rollout program, hoping to avoid the pitfalls and confusion that was created when the government dispersed economic aid earlier in the pandemic. (Nikkei)
Jan 24
Japanese sumo wrestler Kotokantetsu was uneasy. Coronavirus was raging through Tokyo and ripping through the sumo wrestling fraternity, whose lives are controlled by trainers and handlers.
(washingtonpost.com)