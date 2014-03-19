Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga acknowledged on Monday that he has a sore throat and had lost his voice, raising concerns that heavy pressure to deal with the coronavirus pandemic and criticism over the administration’s response has been taking a physical toll on him.

“I have a sore throat and lost my voice, but other than that I’m fine,” Suga said in a hoarse voice during a Lower House budget committee meeting, attempting to downplay growing apprehension over his health.

During the daylong grilling, he at times answered questions from lawmakers in a feeble voice, a stark contrast from his days as chief Cabinet secretary, when he answered questions from the press briskly and with a commanding tone.

Asked about Suga’s condition, Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato, the government’s top spokesman, told a news conference later in the day that the prime minister consults with a medical officer at the Prime Minister’s Office and takes medicine as needed.