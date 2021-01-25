Japan's Crown Prince Akishino has made an online inspection of hospitals treating coronavirus patients.

The crown prince chairs the Saiseikai Imperial Gift Foundation, a medical and welfare organization.

The online inspection on Monday linked the crown prince's residence and hospitals affiliated with the organization.

The crown prince was first briefed by Saiseikai's chief director about the current status of coronavirus treatments at affiliated medical institutions.

He then connected to Saiseikai hospitals in the prefectures of Saitama, Osaka and Fukuoka.

When heads of the hospitals explained that the burden on doctors and nurses is increasing, the crown prince asked whether there are any problems for their sustained handling of the situation.

The crown prince also asked medical staff to take care of their health and offered words of appreciation.

In May last year, the crown prince was briefed by Saiseikai officials about how they were responding to the coronavirus outbreak. His family, together with Imperial Household Agency officials, made medical gowns and donated them to the Seiseikai organization.