Where to apply for Coronavirus Test here in Japan?

As of now there are lots of clinic and medical facilities here in Japan offering a coronavirus test. Some are very affordable and some are still expensive.

Watch this video for you to know these information and also what will be your medical bill in case you got infected and confine in a hospital here in Japan.

Pollen allergies threaten to aggravate coronavirus spread (Japan Today) A familiar Japanese idiom goes nakitsura ni hachi (a bee stinging a crying face). In other words adding insult to injury, or to make matters worse.

Researchers: Travel campaign may have spread virus (NHK) A Japanese research team says the "Go To" travel campaign launched last July may have contributed to the spread of the coronavirus in its initial phase.

Japan zeroes in on older drivers (nwaonline.com) Automakers in Japan, where almost 30% of the population is 65 or older, are taking the lead on adapting cars so the nation's legions of elderly drivers can feel more confident -- and be safer -- behind the wheel.

Ending Nighttime Urination (NHK) The source of nocturia, frequent nighttime urination, the number one problem for many seniors, is not what you think it could be!

Clinical study begins in Japan for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine (Kyodo) Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. said Thursday it has begun clinical trials in Japan of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate by U.S. biotech firm Moderna Inc. with an eye to distributing it in the first half of this year.

Asymptomatic carriers more prevalent among elderly (NHK) The Tokyo Metropolitan Government says about 20 percent of people confirmed infected with the new coronavirus in recent months were asymptomatic when they tested positive.