Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Akiruno City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26).
At around 9:00 p.m. on December 16, Ryuta Fujino came up from the behind the girl on a road as she commuted home. “Now you must obey me,” he reportedly threatened while showing her a stun gun.
After the girl let out a scream, Fujino fled the scene.
Upon his arrest on suspicion of attempted indecent assault, Fujino admitted to the allegations, police said.
Fujino became a person of interest after an examination of security camera footage showed showed him riding a bicycle with a delivery bag in the same area just before the incident.
Police are investigating whether he was also behind several other similar incidents that took place in the same area.
- tokyoreporter.com
東京・あきる野市の路上で10代の少女にわいせつな行為をしようとしたとして、フードデリバリーサービスの配達員の38歳の男が逮捕されました。
配達員の藤野隆太容疑者は先月16日午後9時ごろ、あきる野市の路上で帰宅途中だった10代の少女に対してわいせつな行為をしようとした疑いが持たれています。
警視庁によりますと、藤野容疑者は数百メートルにわたって歩いて少女の後をつけ、スタンガンを見せて「おとなしくしろ」と脅しましたが、少女が声を上げたため走って逃走しました。
現場近くの防犯カメラには事件の直前に配達用のかばんを持って自転車に乗る藤野容疑者の姿が映っていたということです。 - ANNnewsCH
Jan 27
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Akiruno City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
A 20-year-old man received juvenile sentences on Monday for raping and attempting to rape four teenage girls, in a case that has reignited debate over the age of criminal liability in Japan. (VICE News)
Jan 25
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have suspended a 27-year-old officer after he was accused of splashing his own bodily fluid on women last year, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 25
The death toll related to snow shoveling has reached 70 this winter, a Jiji Press tally showed. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher for allegedly entering a women’s bath at a facility in Fukuyama City early Sunday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 22
Police in Japan have identified roughly 30 people for alleged involvement in illegal transactions stemming from 58 billion yen ($530 million at the time) worth of NEM cryptocurrency hacked from the Coincheck exchange three years ago, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jan 21
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of masterminding the robbery of the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi last October.
(Japan Today)
Jan 21
Japan's Finance Ministry is promoting a program to introduce artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to help customs agents crack down on increased smuggling of illegal drugs. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Young Shinto priests in loincloths have poured icy water on themselves in a traditional ritual of purification to pray for safety throughout the year.
(NHK)
Jan 20
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man from Mie Prefecture who is suspected of using a government-supported campaign to travel to the capital to carry out a bag theft, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 20
Three men were found dead inside a tent in a forest in Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday morning.
(Japan Today)
Jan 20
Tokyo police arrested two Chinese exchange students Tuesday for their alleged involvement in fraudulent money withdrawals related to mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc.’s Docomo Koza e-money service. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Heavy snowfall blanketed wide areas of northern and northeastern Japan on Tuesday, causing a fatal multiple-vehicle collision on an expressway, with the weather agency warning of gales and snowstorms disrupting traffic.
(Kyodo)
Jan 19
The amount of liquid marijuana seized in Japan has been surging, putting police and customs authorities on high alert. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
The Imperial Household Agency said Monday it has canceled a public birthday event for Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace for the second year in a row to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.
(Japan Times)
Jan 18
Kyoto boasts Japan's largest concentration of traditional crafts. Despite the pall the COVID-19 pandemic has cast over the country, young entrepreneurs with unorthodox backgrounds are bringing new thinking and innovation to Japan's ancient capital. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
Police in Wakayama City have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the trademark law by selling counterfeit keychains by French luxury brand Chanel.
(Japan Today)
Jan 16
The Tokyo Metropolitan Police Department has decided to conduct PCR tests on all suspects upon arrest, regardless of whether they show COVID-19 symptoms or not. The move comes after multiple detainees were confirmed to be infected.
(NHK)
Jan 15
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 72-year-old woman who allegedly posed as the sister of enka singer Miyako Otsuki in swindling a female acquaintance, reports the Yomiuri Shimbun (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 15
Osaka Prefectural Police have arrested a 42-year-old who is suspected of carrying out more than one dozen purse-snatching incidents in Osaka City, reports Mainichi Broadcasting System.
(tokyoreporter.com)