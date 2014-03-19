Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of track and field star Sota Kawatsura over the alleged rape of a female acquaintance in Ota Ward last year, reports TBS News

Early on April 22, 2020, Kawatsura, 31, is alleged to have sexually assaulted the woman, aged in her 20s, inside her residence.

Upon his arrest on suspicion of coerced intercourse last month, Kawatsura denied the allegations. “[The act] was not forced,” the suspect was quoted by the Kamata Police Station.

On Tuesday, prosecutors with the Tokyo District Public Prosecutor’s Office announced the non-prosecution of Kawatsura. No reason for the non-prosecution was given.

Kawatsura met the woman while traveling in March. The night before the incident, he was drinking at the residence with two other acquaintances.

The incident took place after the other two acquaintances departed the residence, police said previously. The victim lodged a complaint with police in October.

In 2011, Kawatsura took the gold in the 4 x 100-meter relay at the Asian Championships in Kobe City, Hyogo Prefecture. He was also a member of the Japan national team that same year.