The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 973 new cases of the coronavirus, down 53 from Tuesday.

The number (520 men and 453 women) is the result of 1,894 tests conducted on Jan 24.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (193), followed by 160 in their 30s, 146 in their 50s, 144 in their 40s, 87 in their 60s, 78 in their 70s and 77 in their 80s. Also, 65 cases were younger than 20 (23 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 159, up 11 from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,043.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,965. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (386), Osaka (357), Chiba (258), Chiba (247), Aichi (227), Hyogo (211), Fukuoka (185), Hokkaido (147), Okinawa (131), Kyoto (128), Ibaraki (84), Shizuoka (60), Gunma (52), Gifu (49), Mie (43) and Tochigi (38).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 72.