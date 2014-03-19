Tokyo reports 973 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,965
Japan Today -- Jan 27
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 973 new cases of the coronavirus, down 53 from Tuesday.

The number (520 men and 453 women) is the result of 1,894 tests conducted on Jan 24.

By age group, the most number of cases were in their 20s (193), followed by 160 in their 30s, 146 in their 50s, 144 in their 40s, 87 in their 60s, 78 in their 70s and 77 in their 80s. Also, 65 cases were younger than 20 (23 of whom were younger than 10), health officials said.

The number of infected people hospitalized with severe symptoms in Tokyo is 159, up 11 from Tuesday, health officials said. The nationwide figure is 1,043.

Nationwide, the number of reported cases was 3,965. After Tokyo, the prefectures with the most cases were Kanagawa (386), Osaka (357), Chiba (258), Chiba (247), Aichi (227), Hyogo (211), Fukuoka (185), Hokkaido (147), Okinawa (131), Kyoto (128), Ibaraki (84), Shizuoka (60), Gunma (52), Gifu (49), Mie (43) and Tochigi (38).

The number of coronavirus-related deaths reported nationwide was 72.

- Japan Today

東京都が27日に確認した新型コロナウイルスの新たな感染者は973人でした。26日に3日ぶりに1000人を超えましたが、再び3桁台となりました。 　感染が確認されたのは10歳未満から100歳以上の973人です。 　年代別に見ると20代が最も多い193人、次いで30代が160人、50代が146人、40代が144人でした。 　重症化リスクが高い65歳以上の高齢者は合わせて217人で、全体の22％を占めています。 　重症患者数は前の日から11人増えて159人となりました。 　20日の160人に次いでこれまでで2番目に多くなっています。 - ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 28
Japan: Investing in Possibility: International Human Resources
This film introduces the charm of Japan where people with diverse backgrounds can showcase their abilities. Government of Japan facilitates the system in which foreign nationals with diverse backgrounds can play their active roles. (外務省 / MOFA)
Jan 28
Emperor, empress meet disaster survivors online
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have made an online visit to Kumamoto Prefecture, which last year was hit by torrential rains that left scores of people dead or missing. (NHK)
Jan 28
Japan to start inoculating aged April 1 or later
Japanese Regulatory Reform Minister Kono Taro says vaccination against the coronavirus for senior citizens will start in Japan on April 1 at the earliest. (NHK)
Jan 28
Tokyo: Cleaning crew finds corpse in refrigerator of Katsushika residence
Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a refrigerator of a residence in Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Osaka Castle wall unearthed after 400 years
The stone wall of a castle in Osaka that was built by feudal warlord Toyotomi Hideyoshi has been revealed after being hidden underground for some 400 years. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Nissan to launch electrified cars only in key markets in 2030s
Nissan Motor is set to make all of its new vehicles launched in key markets electrified by the early 2030s, the Japanese carmaker announced Wednesday, as it seeks to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050 amid increasing pressure from investors and other stakeholders for a strong environmental focus. (Nikkei)
Jan 27
Japan to mass produce AstraZeneca COVID vaccine soon
Japan is gearing up to produce AstraZeneca COVID shots as it grows desperate to secure enough vaccine for its population of 126 million amid global supply constraints, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jan 27
Man, 29, turned to arson ‘due to stress’
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire at a residence in Arakawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Tokyo reports 973 new coronavirus cases; nationwide tally 3,965
The Tokyo metropolitan government on Wednesday reported 973 new cases of the coronavirus, down 53 from Tuesday. (Japan Today)
Jan 27
Japan's local governments rush to prepare for vaccinations
Local governments in Japan are rushing to prepare for the vaccination of residents against the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Track star Sota Kawatsura not prosecuted over alleged rape of woman
Prosecutors have announced the non-prosecution of track and field star Sota Kawatsura over the alleged rape of a female acquaintance in Ota Ward last year, reports TBS News (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Uber Eats deliveryman used stun gun in attempted sexual assault of girl
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Akiruno City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Where to apply for Coronavirus Test here in Japan?
As of now there are lots of clinic and medical facilities here in Japan offering a coronavirus test. Some are very affordable and some are still expensive. (Malago Forum)
Jan 27
Japan likely to extend COVID-19 state of emergency
A growing number of people in the administration of Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and Japan's ruling party believe it will be necessary to extend the state of emergency for parts of the country continuing to see a high number of coronavirus cases, sources familiar with the matter said Tuesday. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Japan's hemp business wants to distance itself from image of narcotics
For centuries, hemp was grown across Japan and used in cuisine, clothing and traditional rites. It suffered an image problem during the post-war years and has not fully recovered. (dw.com)
Jan 27
Vaccination tickets to be sent to Japan's older residents from mid-March
Tickets for COVID-19 vaccinations will be sent to people age 65 or older in Japan from mid-March, according to the health ministry's vaccination schedule. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Olympics: IOC urges vaccinations for athletes before Tokyo Games
The International Olympic Committee on Tuesday recommended athletes and officials receive coronavirus vaccinations before traveling for the postponed Tokyo Games, emphasizing the need to protect the health and safety of people in Japan. (Kyodo)
Jan 27
Japan seeing results from efforts to export education
One afternoon at an elementary school on the outskirts of Cairo, first-grade Egyptian students were busy wiping their desks clean and sweeping the floor with brooms under the supervision of teaching staff. (Japan Times)
Jan 27
Serial rapist in Japan admits plot to evade adult trial
A 20-year-old man received juvenile sentences on Monday for raping and attempting to rape four teenage girls, in a case that has reignited debate over the age of criminal liability in Japan. (VICE News)
Jan 26
India confers Padma Vibhushan award to former Japan PM Shinzo Abe
India has honoured former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe with Padma Vibhushan, the second-highest civilian award of the country. (WION)