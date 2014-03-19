Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a refrigerator of a residence in Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK
At around 2:00 p.m., a member of a cleaning crew alerted police about “what appears to be a human body” inside the refrigerator.
According to police, the body was covered by a jacket. The refrigerator was inside a closet on the first floor.
Until recently, the residence was occupied by a woman in her 70s and her daughter, aged in her 40s. They’re whereabouts not known. However, police said that the body is likely that of the woman.
The pair had failed to pay the rent for an unspecified period. The cleaning crew arrived at the residence on Wednesday after an eviction order had been issued.
In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the whereabouts of the daughter.
- tokyoreporter.com
東京・葛飾区の都営アパートの部屋にある冷蔵庫から成人の遺体が見つかり、警視庁は死体遺棄事件として捜査を始めました。
２７日午後２時すぎ、葛飾区新宿にある都営アパートで、「押し入れの中に人のようなものが入っていた」と清掃業者から通報がありました。捜査関係者によりますと、部屋の押し入れの中にある冷蔵庫から上着が被せられた成人の遺体が見つかったということです。遺体に外傷はありませんでした。
この部屋は最近まで７０代の母親と４０代の娘の２人が暮らしていて、家賃滞納のために立ち退き命令が出て、現在は空き家となり、２７日に清掃業者が訪れていたということです。
「お母さん病気がちだったので施設に入れたよっていう話は何年も前ですかね。（娘は）朝昼晩、頑張って働いている方」（近所の人）
警視庁は、遺体は７０代の母親とみて身元の確認を進めるとともに、所在がわからなくなっている娘の行方を探しています。 - TBS NEWS
