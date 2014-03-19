Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a refrigerator of a residence in Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK

At around 2:00 p.m., a member of a cleaning crew alerted police about “what appears to be a human body” inside the refrigerator.

According to police, the body was covered by a jacket. The refrigerator was inside a closet on the first floor.

Until recently, the residence was occupied by a woman in her 70s and her daughter, aged in her 40s. They’re whereabouts not known. However, police said that the body is likely that of the woman.

The pair had failed to pay the rent for an unspecified period. The cleaning crew arrived at the residence on Wednesday after an eviction order had been issued.

In addition to confirming the identity of the body, police are seeking the whereabouts of the daughter.