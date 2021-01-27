Emperor, empress meet disaster survivors online
NHK -- Jan 28
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have made an online visit to Kumamoto Prefecture, which last year was hit by torrential rains that left scores of people dead or missing.

The visit was the imperial couple's first to a disaster-stricken area via video link amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The downpours last July left 65 people dead and two missing in the prefecture. Many people are still unable to go back home.

The emperor and empress spoke with Kumamoto Governor Kabashima Ikuo on Wednesday from their home at Akasaka Palace in Tokyo.

After being briefed on the overall situation, they took an online tour of the four hardest-hit municipalities and offered words of encouragement to residents. The four are Hitoyoshi City, Yatsushiro City, Kuma Village and Ashikita Town.

The disaster killed 20 people in Hitoyoshi City. The emperor spoke to a man whose home there was destroyed. He told the man he'd had a hard time, and asked how he's doing now. The man said he has recovered physically, but that his destroyed home remains untouched.

The couple asked about the man's wife, who is ill and hospitalized. The empress wished them well.

Later, the emperor told a man supporting volunteer activities in Yatsushiro City, "You must have had many tough experiences."

The man said that due to the coronavirus pandemic, only volunteers in the prefecture were accepted, and that it was also necessary to take steps to prevent heatstroke.

The empress said the pandemic is making things harder, and asked him to take good care of himself.

- NHK

天皇皇后両陛下が豪雨災害の被災者をオンラインで見舞われました。 　去年7月に九州を襲った豪雨では熊本県で65人が亡くなり、4500棟以上が全半壊しました。 　両陛下は今月27日、被害のあった地域とオンラインで結び、被災者を見舞われました。 　熊本県八代市の自宅が全壊して自衛隊のヘリコプターで救助された女性が当時の状況を話すと、両陛下は「大変、怖い思いをされたのではないですか」「救助されて本当によかったですね」などと気遣われました。 - ANNnewsCH
MORE NEWS
Jan 28
Emperor, empress meet disaster survivors online
Japan's Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako have made an online visit to Kumamoto Prefecture, which last year was hit by torrential rains that left scores of people dead or missing. (NHK)
Jan 28
Tokyo: Cleaning crew finds corpse in refrigerator of Katsushika residence
Tokyo Metropolitan Police launched an investigation after the discovery of a corpse in a refrigerator of a residence in Katsushika Ward on Wednesday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Man, 29, turned to arson ‘due to stress’
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 29-year-old man for allegedly starting a fire at a residence in Arakawa Ward, reports Fuji News Network (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Uber Eats deliveryman used stun gun in attempted sexual assault of girl
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a deliveryman for online food service Uber Eats over the alleged attempted sexual assault of a girl in Akiruno City last month, reports TV Asahi (Jan. 26). (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 27
Serial rapist in Japan admits plot to evade adult trial
A 20-year-old man received juvenile sentences on Monday for raping and attempting to rape four teenage girls, in a case that has reignited debate over the age of criminal liability in Japan. (VICE News)
Jan 25
Kanagawa police officer suspended for splashing his bodily fluid on women
Kanagawa Prefectural Police have suspended a 27-year-old officer after he was accused of splashing his own bodily fluid on women last year, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 25
Death toll from snow shoveling reaches 70 in Japan
The death toll related to snow shoveling has reached 70 this winter, a Jiji Press tally showed. (Japan Times)
Jan 25
Hiroshima: Male teacher wore wig, makeup in entering women’s bath
Hiroshima Prefectural Police have arrested a male high school teacher for allegedly entering a women’s bath at a facility in Fukuyama City early Sunday, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 22
Japan police target about 30 people linked to huge cryptocurrency heist
Police in Japan have identified roughly 30 people for alleged involvement in illegal transactions stemming from 58 billion yen ($530 million at the time) worth of NEM cryptocurrency hacked from the Coincheck exchange three years ago, Nikkei has learned. (Nikkei)
Jan 21
Suspected ringleader of gang that stole Y6 million from actress at her condo arrested
Police have arrested a 22-year-old man on suspicion of masterminding the robbery of the Tokyo apartment of porn film actress Yuria Satomi last October. (Japan Today)
Jan 21
Japan to use AI at customs to stop drug smuggling
Japan's Finance Ministry is promoting a program to introduce artificial intelligence and other cutting-edge technology to help customs agents crack down on increased smuggling of illegal drugs. (Japan Times)
Jan 21
Young priests brave ice-cold water ritual
Young Shinto priests in loincloths have poured icy water on themselves in a traditional ritual of purification to pray for safety throughout the year. (NHK)
Jan 20
Mie man used Go To Travel to go bag-snatching in Tokyo
Tokyo Metropolitan Police have arrested a 52-year-old man from Mie Prefecture who is suspected of using a government-supported campaign to travel to the capital to carry out a bag theft, reports NHK (tokyoreporter.com)
Jan 20
3 men found dead inside tent in Chiba forest
Three men were found dead inside a tent in a forest in Isumi City, Chiba Prefecture, on Monday morning. (Japan Today)
Jan 20
Tokyo police arrest two Chinese students over NTT Docomo e-money hacks
Tokyo police arrested two Chinese exchange students Tuesday for their alleged involvement in fraudulent money withdrawals related to mobile phone carrier NTT Docomo Inc.’s Docomo Koza e-money service. (Japan Times)
Jan 19
Heavy snow causes deadly pileup on northeastern Japan expressway
Heavy snowfall blanketed wide areas of northern and northeastern Japan on Tuesday, causing a fatal multiple-vehicle collision on an expressway, with the weather agency warning of gales and snowstorms disrupting traffic. (Kyodo)
Jan 19
Seizures of liquid marijuana surging in Japan
The amount of liquid marijuana seized in Japan has been surging, putting police and customs authorities on high alert. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
Emperor's birthday event canceled for second year due to virus surge
The Imperial Household Agency said Monday it has canceled a public birthday event for Emperor Naruhito at the Imperial Palace for the second year in a row to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus. (Japan Times)
Jan 18
Fresh talent brings new thinking to Kyoto, city of tradition
Kyoto boasts Japan's largest concentration of traditional crafts. Despite the pall the COVID-19 pandemic has cast over the country, young entrepreneurs with unorthodox backgrounds are bringing new thinking and innovation to Japan's ancient capital. (Nikkei)
Jan 16
Woman arrested for selling counterfeit Chanel item to police officer at flea market
Police in Wakayama City have arrested a 36-year-old unemployed woman on suspicion of violating the trademark law by selling counterfeit keychains by French luxury brand Chanel. (Japan Today)